That success meant a film adaptation was pretty much guaranteed, and now it arrives in UK cinemas this week, with Lively set to star alongside Justin Baldoni, who is also the film's director.

Two trailers for the film have been released, both scored by hit songs from beloved artists, and so fans will no doubt be wondering which other songs have made it into the film.

Well, there was certainly no shortage of options: posting on her Instagram story recently, Lively explained that she had compiled a mammoth 100-song behind-the-scenes playlist while on set for the new film, comprising both songs that have made it into the film and others that were simply influences for the cast and crew.

"Some are songs I listened to while filming. Others are inspiration we used while editing or marketing. And others are the stunning songs that made it into the film," she wrote.

She added that "so much love, time and thought" had been put into the final soundtrack – read on for everything we know about that soundtrack so far.

It Ends With Us soundtrack news: Trailer songs and playlist

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in It Ends With Us.

While the official soundtrack for the film has not been released at this stage, we do know that the following songs have been featured in trailers for the movie:

My Tears Ricochet performed by Taylor Swift

performed by Taylor Swift Strangers performed by Ethel Cain

Given the massively high-profile nature of the artists already featured in the trailers, we can safely bet that there will be plenty of big names providing songs for the film.

And indeed, an official playlist has also launched on Spotify that includes both the aforementioned trailer tracks in addition to songs from the likes of Rhye, Fatboy Slim, Thom Yorke, Cigarettes After Sex, Lana Del Rey and Lewis Capaldi, among others.

It's not been officially confirmed that those same songs will be included in the actual soundtrack, but it certainly gives us a hint as to what to expect from the music featured in the film.

Here's the full list of songs on that playlist:

Strangers performed by Ethel Cain

performed by Ethel Cain Hymn performed by Rhye

performed by Rhye Girl in Calico performed by Tow'rs

performed by Tow'rs Everybody Needs a Friend performed by Chyvonne Scott

performed by Chyvonne Scott Money (That's What I Want) performed by Barrett Strong

performed by Barrett Strong Praise You performed by Fatboy Slim

performed by Fatboy Slim Dawn Chorus performed by Thom Yorke

performed by Thom Yorke White Iverson performed by Post Malone

performed by Post Malone Dark Rain performed by DRAMA

performed by DRAMA Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby performed by Cigarettes After Sex

performed by Cigarettes After Sex Carry This Picture performed by Dashboard Confessional

performed by Dashboard Confessional I Don't performed by Brittany Howard

performed by Brittany Howard Skinny Love performed by Birdy

performed by Birdy Cherry performed by Lana Del Rey

performed by Lana Del Rey Fruits Of My Labor performed by Lucinda Williams

performed by Lucinda Williams Horizon performed by Aldous Harding

performed by Aldous Harding My Tears Ricochet performed by Taylor Swift

performed by Taylor Swift Love the Hell Out of You performed by Lewis Capaldi

performed by Lewis Capaldi Everytime performed by Ethel Cain

As soon as the officially confirmed soundtrack becomes available, we'll post a complete list of songs here – so do keep checking back for the latest updates.

It Ends With Us is released in UK cinemas on Friday 9th August.

