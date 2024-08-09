It Ends with Us finds early box office success with US previews
It's made a lively start in cinemas.
Combine an A-list star and one of the most popular novels of the 21st century and what do you get? Box office success, if the US previews of It Ends with Us are anything to go by.
The new romance film, which boasts Blake Lively as its lead and is based on the book of the same name by Colleen Hoover, debuted in the US on Thursday night (8th August) – and has already brought in a decent figure.
According to Deadline, on Thursday alone It Ends with Us made $7m domestically, setting itself up for a very promising opening weekend as it releases in cinemas worldwide.
Pre-sales indicate a potential opening of over $30m in the United States, which would outperform 2024 blockbusters like The Fall Guy ($28.5m) and recent big-screen romance Anyone but You ($6m).
The adaptation, brought to the screen by director and star Justin Baldoni, bucks the trend of other romance films from this year, many of which – including Anne Hathaway’s The Idea of You and Camila Mendes's Upgraded – have gone straight to streaming.
Following this and the aforementioned Anyone but You, which overcame a slow start to gross over $220m worldwide, it appears there is still a strong desire for romance-led tales on the big screen.
Speaking about why it was important to bring It Ends with Us to cinemas, Blake Lively told PA: "I feel like this is a film that’s important to be made, because as an actor I am not often given the opportunity to tell the story of a woman that really experiences the entire spectrum of the female experience, or human experience.
"When you experience pain, or trauma, or darkness, or sadness, that’s your character, or if you’re light, and levity, and love, and hope, and joy, then that’s your character.
"You don’t often see a woman that gets to be so multifaceted, because you don’t often see messy women in film."
It End with Us goes up against Deadpool & Wolverine in multiplexes this weekend, the vehicle of Lively’s Hollywood husband Ryan Reynolds, which is set to break audience records – so there’s every chance the couple could dominate this summer on the silver screen.
It Ends with Us is now in cinemas.
