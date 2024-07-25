From massive MCU stars returning with a twist, to iconic comic book characters played by A-listers, to welcome appearances for beloved heroes from Fox's slate of Marvel movies, the movie is sure to delight fans with some of the big names it wheels out – with director Shawn Levy revealing that some of the stars had not been predicted by fans.

And there had certainly been no shortage of predicting. Ahead of the release, one of the big questions on fans's minds was the matter of who might be drafted in to play Lady Deadpool, a female variant of the superhero who had long been confirmed to be making an appearance.

There were all sorts of suggestions as to who might be playing her – with some fans even speculating that pop superstar Taylor Swift could be taking on the role.

More like this

Well, now that the film is out, the identity of the character has been revealed – read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who plays Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. Getty

In the end, it's Blake Lively who takes on the role of Lady Deadpool. Of course, this isn't too much of a surprise – the former Gossip Girl star has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012, and so it makes perfect sense that she would be involved in the film.

Indeed, Lively had been one of the most commonly identified stars when fans were guessing who might play the role, so plenty of people will feel vindicated about their predictions.

Despite her appearance in the film – which comes when Wade Wilson and Logan are confronted by a huge army of Deadpool variants – we never actually sees Lively's face, as she is wearing her mask the entire time.

Her identity is therefore not revealed until the credits – and it turns out she's not the only big name hiding behind a Deadpool mask in that scene.

Matthew McConaughey is credited as playing Cowboy Deadpool, and although we don't see his face, we do briefly hear his distinctive Southern drawl.

But both those big stars are upstaged by one Deadpool variant who seems destined to emerge from the film as its breakout star: Peggy the Dog, who plays Dogpool.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now showing in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.