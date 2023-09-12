Following the huge success of the first Apple Watch Ultra, Apple has announced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, packed full of even more innovative and impressive features than before. Here's everything you need to know, including prices, new features and where you can buy it.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 wasn't the only new Apple product announced at Apple's Wonderlust event; check out our guides to the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch 9.

You can pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra from Friday 15th September, and it will be available to buy outright from next Friday 22nd September.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 UK price: How much does the new smartphone cost?

Being an updated premium smartwatch means that the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 does come with a heftier price tag. Customers will be paying $799 for the model, which is a a significant decrease from the initial launch price of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 design: What does the new smart watch look like?

The first Apple Watch Ultra stunned its audience with a 49mm titanium case, flat sapphire front crystal and three different straps suited for various types of extreme sports. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 lives up to Apple's reputation for sleek and functional design, this time including a new watch face, known as modular ultra, which uses the outermost edges of the display to record things like altitude and depth.

The trail loop, alpine loop and ocean band watch bands will also all be available in different colours.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features

While the first Apple Watch Ultra was packed full of new features including on wrist temperature and compass waypoints, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has gone even further. The list of features this new model boasts includes:

Advanced brightness of up to 3,000 nits

Precision dual-frequency

On-device Siri

Precision finding for iPhone

Flashlight boost

36 hour battery life

Depth session logs

Customisable action button

New double tap Apple Watch gesture

Where to buy the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the UK

Pre-orders will open from Friday 15th September before models become available to purchase outright from the Apple store and other UK retailers on Friday 22nd September.

