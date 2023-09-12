Apple reveals Watch Ultra 2 UK release date, price and specs in livestream event
Following the smash hit of the first Apple Watch Ultra last year, Apple have announced the release of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Here's everything you need to know.
Last year's Apple Far Out event saw one of the biggest surprise announcements from the California tech giant to date: the release of the Apple Watch Ultra, a brand-new premium smartwatch targeted at athletes, adventurers and explorers.
This wasn't any ordinary smartwatch. Targeted towards those who undertake very physically demanding situations, the Apple Watch Ultra came equipped with extensive safety features, as well as extra-long battery life, sleep tracking and maps.
Following the huge success of the first Apple Watch Ultra, Apple has announced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, packed full of even more innovative and impressive features than before. Here's everything you need to know, including prices, new features and where you can buy it.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 wasn't the only new Apple product announced at Apple's Wonderlust event; check out our guides to the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch 9.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 UK release date
You can pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra from Friday 15th September, and it will be available to buy outright from next Friday 22nd September.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 UK price: How much does the new smartphone cost?
Being an updated premium smartwatch means that the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 does come with a heftier price tag. Customers will be paying $799 for the model, which is a a significant decrease from the initial launch price of the Apple Watch Ultra.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 design: What does the new smart watch look like?
The first Apple Watch Ultra stunned its audience with a 49mm titanium case, flat sapphire front crystal and three different straps suited for various types of extreme sports. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 lives up to Apple's reputation for sleek and functional design, this time including a new watch face, known as modular ultra, which uses the outermost edges of the display to record things like altitude and depth.
The trail loop, alpine loop and ocean band watch bands will also all be available in different colours.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 features
While the first Apple Watch Ultra was packed full of new features including on wrist temperature and compass waypoints, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has gone even further. The list of features this new model boasts includes:
- Advanced brightness of up to 3,000 nits
- Precision dual-frequency
- On-device Siri
- Precision finding for iPhone
- Flashlight boost
- 36 hour battery life
- Depth session logs
- Customisable action button
- New double tap Apple Watch gesture
Where to buy the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the UK
Pre-orders will open from Friday 15th September before models become available to purchase outright from the Apple store and other UK retailers on Friday 22nd September.
