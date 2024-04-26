RadioTimes.com Gaming Editor Rob Leane was impressed, even though he "wasn’t expecting to love Stellar Blade", as can be read in our review.

All in all, it seems to be a massive shift for South Korean developer Shift Up, who have previously only worked on mobile games.

Sony will no doubt be readying up some sort of follow-up from them, as their own first-party exclusives have become few and far between in recent years.

Until then, we've got you covered if you want to pour hours in and 100 per cent the game with our Stellar Blade trophy guide.

But we know you’ve had an earworm bugging you, so we won’t keep you any longer. Read on!

Who plays Eve in Stellar Blade?

From left to right: Shin Jae-Eun, Rebecca Hanssen and Yoon Eun-seo. Shin Jae-Eun, Michael Shelford, Eun-Seo Yoon

Eve in Stellar Blade is voiced by actors Yoon Eun-seo and Rebecca Hanssen for the original Korean dub and English localisation respectively, with her body being based on South Korean model Shin Jae-Eun.

Players have the choice of picking which language they wish to play the game in, but these are the two most will hear if playing in the UK.

Though Shin Jae-Eun was 3D scanned for Stellar Blade, Eve’s face is original, and was created by the Shift Up art team.

Stellar Blade cast: Full list of voice actors

Stellar Blade. Sony

Below are the cast of voice actors that make up the English dub of Stellar Blade:

Rebecca Hanssen plays Eve

plays Eve Nezar Alderazi plays Adam

plays Adam Rosie Jones plays Lily

plays Lily Alex Constantinidi plays Tachy

plays Tachy Díana Bermudez plays Raven

plays Raven Stephen Schreiber plays Orcal

plays Orcal Holly Earl plays Kayu

plays Kayu Adam Sims plays Su

plays Su Meaghan Martin plays Enya

plays Enya George Weightman plays Mann

plays Mann Tom Clarke Hill plays Barry

Hill plays Barry John Hopkins plays Clyde

plays Clyde Andrew Wheildon-Dennis plays Kasim

plays Kasim Akie Kotabe played D1G-g2r

played D1G-g2r Dev Joshi plays Roxanne

plays Roxanne Laila Pyne plays Rael, Quiel and Shael

plays Rael, Quiel and Shael Georgina Jane plays Mother Sphere

Rebecca Hanssen played Alfira the Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3. Díana Bermudez, too, is a Baldur’s Gate 3 veteran, having voiced The Guardian.

Holly Earl voiced Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2, a main character the Arisen can romance.

Akie Kotabe voiced the Narrator in fellow PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin.

Dev Joshi appeared as Baal Veer in the eponymous TV series sharing the same name.

