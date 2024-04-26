Who plays Eve in Stellar Blade? Full cast of voice actors and models
Stellar Blade is out, and it has been met by a largely positive reception - but many are wondering who plays Eve, as much of the discourse has centred on her.
We also have the full list of voice actors for the English localisation, as well as where you might have heard some of them before, especially if you have played any big RPGs of the last year or so.
RadioTimes.com Gaming Editor Rob Leane was impressed, even though he "wasn’t expecting to love Stellar Blade", as can be read in our review.
All in all, it seems to be a massive shift for South Korean developer Shift Up, who have previously only worked on mobile games.
Sony will no doubt be readying up some sort of follow-up from them, as their own first-party exclusives have become few and far between in recent years.
Until then, we've got you covered if you want to pour hours in and 100 per cent the game with our Stellar Blade trophy guide.
But we know you’ve had an earworm bugging you, so we won’t keep you any longer. Read on!
Who plays Eve in Stellar Blade?
Eve in Stellar Blade is voiced by actors Yoon Eun-seo and Rebecca Hanssen for the original Korean dub and English localisation respectively, with her body being based on South Korean model Shin Jae-Eun.
Players have the choice of picking which language they wish to play the game in, but these are the two most will hear if playing in the UK.
Though Shin Jae-Eun was 3D scanned for Stellar Blade, Eve’s face is original, and was created by the Shift Up art team.
Stellar Blade cast: Full list of voice actors
Below are the cast of voice actors that make up the English dub of Stellar Blade:
- Rebecca Hanssen plays Eve
- Nezar Alderazi plays Adam
- Rosie Jones plays Lily
- Alex Constantinidi plays Tachy
- Díana Bermudez plays Raven
- Stephen Schreiber plays Orcal
- Holly Earl plays Kayu
- Adam Sims plays Su
- Meaghan Martin plays Enya
- George Weightman plays Mann
- Tom Clarke Hill plays Barry
- John Hopkins plays Clyde
- Andrew Wheildon-Dennis plays Kasim
- Akie Kotabe played D1G-g2r
- Dev Joshi plays Roxanne
- Laila Pyne plays Rael, Quiel and Shael
- Georgina Jane plays Mother Sphere
Rebecca Hanssen played Alfira the Bard in Baldur’s Gate 3. Díana Bermudez, too, is a Baldur’s Gate 3 veteran, having voiced The Guardian.
Holly Earl voiced Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2, a main character the Arisen can romance.
Akie Kotabe voiced the Narrator in fellow PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin.
Dev Joshi appeared as Baal Veer in the eponymous TV series sharing the same name.
