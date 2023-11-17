Fans have been itching to get back to the land of Gransys ever since, so the Dragon's Dogma 2's announcement back in June 2022 was very welcome.

But has anything else surfaced in the past year? Let's take a deep dive into all the latest on Dragon's Dogma 2, from possible release dates to the loosest rumours.

While nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, if we had to guess we'd say that Dragon's Dogma 2 will release in the first half of next year.

This is due not only to the gameplay footage we've seen, but by the fact that the game's age rating has been announced in Saudi Arabia.

Take this speculation with a pinch of salt, but we reckon if a game has been rated, those on the board must have seen the finished product.

Also, Capcom have announced there will be a showcase for the game on 28th November. We imagine there'll be a release date then. We'll update this page as soon as we hear anything!

Can I pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2?

Even though we don't know the release date, Dragon's Dogma 2 is available to pre-order from a few places! You can pre-order the PS5 version from Game here.

If you're a PC gamer, it doesn't look like you can pre-order it online just yet. But you can add it to your wishlist on Steam here.

Which consoles and platforms can play Dragon's Dogma 2?

As of writing, it looks like Dragon's Dogma 2 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X and on PC.

So the game won't drop on the Nintendo Switch or any previous gen hardware. If anything changes we'll let you know, but we doubt a game of this scope will be scaled down to fit the aforementioned consoles.

Dragon's Dogma 2 gameplay and story details

The official website provides a lot of information about both the story and the gameplay. It looks like the game will please both fans of the original, and fans of high fantasy RPG action in general.

Dragons will be a huge element, too - so this might be a good choice for those desperately waiting for a new Elder Scrolls.

The website says the following: "The story begins in an underground gaol where the Dragon's voice echoes in the fog of lost memories.

"Ascend, Arisen, and best me, in accordance with the dogma of this world. Betwixt the domains of human and beastren, A hero must fulfill their forgotten destiny." So far, so epic.

The gameplay looks to incorporate a job system, too, allowing you to fight the way you want to as you explore the vast world of Gransys. If you want to see the combat for yourself, take a look below...

Is there a Dragon's Dogma 2 trailer?

Yes, there is indeed a trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2! It dropped at the PlayStation Showcase back in May. Check it out below:

