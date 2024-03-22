Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator: Options explained and best fan creations
All of the customisation options you need to make the perfect Arisen.
Published:
Creating a character is at the heart of every RPG: Perfecting every minute detail for your would-be hero before you spend the next 200 hours journeying across distant lands and taking on ungodly monsters is what it’s all about.
And that’s no different with Dragon’s Dogma 2.
The new role-playing game from Capcom takes place in the lands of Vermund and Batthal, where the two kingdoms are at war with one another.
While getting caught up in the politics of it all, the main role of the character – known as the Arisen – is to defeat the dragon that marked them upon death.
This is a massive game, likely to lose you many hours of sleep – for better or worse. And it all begins with your character, something that will equally take some time to sort if you like to tinker with everything open to your protagonist.
Think body type, race, voice, vocation, age and plenty more finite details to fine-tune however you want.
Well, now that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available and Capcom generously made the character creator accessible ahead of launch, we’ve rounded up all of the options that can be calibrated and some of the best fan creations the web has to offer.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator: Your options explained
When creating your character, you have the choice to use a pre-determined preset or start from a blank slate.
Race
Four main races can be selected: either a humanoid or cat-like Beastren in both male and female options.
- Masculine Human
- Feminine Human
- Masculine Beastren
- Feminine Beastren
Body
All body elements have further customisation within, such as which body parts to place tattoos and/or body hair, as well as additional customisation for everything from eyes to ears to height and beyond.
The main body options in character creator are as below:
- Head
- Body Hair
- Makeup
- Tattoos/Markings
Vocation
A vocation determines what fighting style your Arisen will take. Four are available from the start and six more can be unlocked throughout.
- Fighter – Battle enemies in close quarters with a sword and shield
- Archer – Wield a bow, striking down foes from a distance
- Mage – Use a stave to cast a variety of spells
- Thief – Break through an enemy’s guard using speed and agility
- Warrior – Robust physique specialising in direct combat
- Sorcerer – A large staff that utilises magic and can change the tide of battle
- Magick Archer – Excels in longe range combat with magickal arrows
- Mytic Spearhand – Combines melee and magick, effective from any range
- Trickster – Conjures illusions through the smoke created by its unique weapon, the Censer
- Warfarer – Uses every weapon and can learn different skills from each vocation
Voice
There are four main voice types, with each having multiple different ranges from high to low. These include:
- Valiant Hero
- Indomitable Champion
- Somber Soldier
- Galiant Knight
Additional
A few last details are then needed to finalise your character. These include:
- Name – Input a name
- Moniker – Select a moniker from the hundreds listed
- Age – Choose an age up to 999 years old
The best Dragon’s Dogma 2 fan creations
With the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator being released early, fans have been sharing their designs. Everything from the brilliant to the bizarre and beyond.
Here are some of the best we’ve come across:
Kratos (God of War)
fiz o Kratos no Dragon's Dogma 2, fodase kkkkkkkkkkkkkk#PS5Share pic.twitter.com/vMiHGklHdX— ♡乡atuu #GTAVI (@atuhru) March 16, 2024
Link and Zelda (The Legend of Zelda)
Made a Link and Zelda for Dragon's Dogma 2! Loving the character creator!#DragonsDogma2 #DD2 #Link #Zelda #BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/6l2Lo5zMcw— StacyMcB (@StacyMcBurris) March 13, 2024
Keanu Reeves
Took a bit but here’s my Keanu Reeves character for Dragon’s Dogma 2. #DD2 #DragonsDogma2 #JohnWick pic.twitter.com/qIN6QxlQcY— Acadius 𓃠𓃣 (@Acadius) March 12, 2024
Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher)
For anyone looking to play as Geralt from Witcher 3 in Dragon's Dogma 2 I've got you covered. Here's how to make him in the character creator:https://t.co/nElWuqQKNs pic.twitter.com/YL2DF72Bj2— IamBramer 🐸 (@IamBramerTV) March 15, 2024
Malenia, Blade of Miquella (Elden Ring)
Malenia, Blade of the Arisen
byu/jamesterfire inDragonsDogma2
Princess Fiona (Shrek)
Tried making Princess Fiona (Shrek) in Dragon's Dogma 2#DragonsDogma2 #DD2 #Shrek pic.twitter.com/WEzZURBhEz— Phenyo Tsatsinyane (@PSG_Demigxd) March 16, 2024
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Game of Thrones)
March 8, 2024
Brienne of Tarth (Game of Thrones)
March 13, 2024
Tyrion Lannister (Game of Thrones)
March 13, 2024
Moogle (Final Fantasy)
FF7リバースのモーグリをキャラクリしました— アダムトちゃんサブ🍎配信アラート (@ADAMTO_BEAUTY) March 15, 2024
キモくて草#ドラゴンズドグマ2 pic.twitter.com/eFLW4Z4sbW
(Cursed) Pikachu (Pokémon)
Someone made cursed Pikachu in Dragon's Dogma 2 and it's the stuff of nightmares. pic.twitter.com/3XE1bTQhrt— Jez (@JezCorden) March 9, 2024
There’s your lot. Plenty to inspire – and even more to fuel your nightmares.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.
Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.