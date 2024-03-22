Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator: Options explained and best fan creations

And that’s no different with Dragon’s Dogma 2 .

Creating a character is at the heart of every RPG: Perfecting every minute detail for your would-be hero before you spend the next 200 hours journeying across distant lands and taking on ungodly monsters is what it’s all about.

The new role-playing game from Capcom takes place in the lands of Vermund and Batthal, where the two kingdoms are at war with one another.

While getting caught up in the politics of it all, the main role of the character – known as the Arisen – is to defeat the dragon that marked them upon death.

This is a massive game, likely to lose you many hours of sleep – for better or worse. And it all begins with your character, something that will equally take some time to sort if you like to tinker with everything open to your protagonist.

Think body type, race, voice, vocation, age and plenty more finite details to fine-tune however you want.

Well, now that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available and Capcom generously made the character creator accessible ahead of launch, we’ve rounded up all of the options that can be calibrated and some of the best fan creations the web has to offer.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator: Your options explained

When creating your character, you have the choice to use a pre-determined preset or start from a blank slate.

Race

Capcom

Four main races can be selected: either a humanoid or cat-like Beastren in both male and female options.

Masculine Human

Feminine Human

Masculine Beastren

Feminine Beastren

Body

Capcom

All body elements have further customisation within, such as which body parts to place tattoos and/or body hair, as well as additional customisation for everything from eyes to ears to height and beyond.

The main body options in character creator are as below:

Head

Body Hair

Makeup

Tattoos/Markings

Vocation

Capcom

A vocation determines what fighting style your Arisen will take. Four are available from the start and six more can be unlocked throughout.

Fighter – Battle enemies in close quarters with a sword and shield

Battle enemies in close quarters with a sword and shield Archer – Wield a bow, striking down foes from a distance

Wield a bow, striking down foes from a distance Mage – Use a stave to cast a variety of spells

Use a stave to cast a variety of spells Thief – Break through an enemy’s guard using speed and agility

Break through an enemy’s guard using speed and agility Warrior – Robust physique specialising in direct combat

Robust physique specialising in direct combat Sorcerer – A large staff that utilises magic and can change the tide of battle

A large staff that utilises magic and can change the tide of battle Magick Archer – Excels in longe range combat with magickal arrows

Excels in longe range combat with magickal arrows Mytic Spearhand – Combines melee and magick, effective from any range

Combines melee and magick, effective from any range Trickster – Conjures illusions through the smoke created by its unique weapon, the Censer

Conjures illusions through the smoke created by its unique weapon, the Censer Warfarer – Uses every weapon and can learn different skills from each vocation

Voice

Capcom

There are four main voice types, with each having multiple different ranges from high to low. These include:

Valiant Hero

Indomitable Champion

Somber Soldier

Galiant Knight

Additional

Capcom

A few last details are then needed to finalise your character. These include:

Name – Input a name

Moniker – Select a moniker from the hundreds listed

Age – Choose an age up to 999 years old

The best Dragon’s Dogma 2 fan creations

With the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator being released early, fans have been sharing their designs. Everything from the brilliant to the bizarre and beyond.

Here are some of the best we’ve come across:

Kratos (God of War)

Link and Zelda (The Legend of Zelda)

Keanu Reeves

Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher)

For anyone looking to play as Geralt from Witcher 3 in Dragon's Dogma 2 I've got you covered. Here's how to make him in the character creator:https://t.co/nElWuqQKNs pic.twitter.com/YL2DF72Bj2 — IamBramer 🐸 (@IamBramerTV) March 15, 2024

Malenia, Blade of Miquella (Elden Ring)

Princess Fiona (Shrek)