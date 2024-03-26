So how do we get a house in Dragon's Dogma 2? Let's take a look.

How to get a house in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained

Getting a house in Dragon's Dogma 2 is, you'll be pleased to know, a lot more straightforward than it is in the real world. They're still pretty expensive, but you'll save a lot of money in the long run. Resting in inns can be a drain on your gold.

But how do we buy one once we have the funds? Well, there are two houses available that we know of. To get one, you'll need to complete the quest called "A Place to Call Home."

This quest is triggered by talking to Mildred, who is usually found on the streets of Vernworth outside Stardrop Inn.

Eventually you'll talk to her in her house. She'll tell you she's moving away for a while, and kindly make offer for you to live there in her absence. This isn't a trick – accept the offer!

Even if you don't buy the house later on, you'll still be able to rest and use the storage chest in the house for free while she's away.

Once she returns, though, you'll find out she's moving away for good. You can buy the house off her for 20,000.

There's another house available for the slightly higher price of 30,000 in Bakbattahl, capital of Battahl’s.

Simply talk to a beastren called Adrea (she'll be hanging around to the west of the Residential Ward) and she'll offer you the house straight away.

So if you save enough coin, you'll have the opportunity to be a second homeowner!

