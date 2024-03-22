Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocations: Best starter class and key differences

This weapon will accompany the Arisen, a hero marked by a dragon, as they journey across the lands of Battahl and Vermund to defeat the legendary creature.

One of the most important decisions in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is, undeniably, what vocation to choose. Sometimes referred to as a class, this determines what type of fighting style and weaponry your character uses in battle.

Everything from a sword and shield to a bow and arrow and even magic can be utilised throughout Dragon’s Dogma 2. This all happens when starting a new game and entering the character creation screen. Thankfully, the vocation can be changed at a later date but ideally, you want to get up and running right away.

To make this choice easier, we’ve shared details of what every vocation entails as well as our own personal experiences. Head below for all the details.

How many vocations are in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers four starter vocations to choose from: Fighter, Archer, Mage and Thief.

Players will select their vocation at the beginning of the game, however, can switch to another one at any time by visiting merchants. To do this, further vocations will need to be unlocked via the in-game currency.

As the player progresses, six more vocations will become unlockable: Warrior, Sorcerer, Magick Archer, Mystic Spearhand, Trickster and Wayfarer.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our gaming newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What’s the best starter vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Capcom

The best starter vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes down to personal preference and what fighting style you’re better suited to.

We chose the Archer class due to the numerous giant-sized enemies that are set to appear throughout the game. With this, we felt it was better to keep a distance away and pepper the enemy with arrows until defeated. That and the Arrow uniform is arguably the best.

Green Video Post Element

Video ID: "b5e2ff4e52aef139121f583f238b31cb776c12bb"

Mix ID: ""

Player ID: "Tw3-XowQ" If the player doesn't appear here within a few seconds, the Player ID or Licence Key (set via IM Green Video settings) might be invalid.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 vocation explained: What are the differences?

The four vocations along with their official descriptions explaining the differences can be found below:

Fighter

Capcom

Fighters battle their enemies in close quarters, wielding a sword and shield. Their mighty attacks and counterattacks allow them to cut down foes with ease.

Archer

Capcom

Archers wield the bow, striking down foes from a distance. Their arrows are quick to find enemy weak points, turning the tide of battle.

Mage

Capcom

Mages use their staves to cast a variety of spells. Their command of enchantments and curative magicks make them a helpful addition to any party.

Thief

Capcom

Thieves appear as a flash of daggers on the battlefield, too quick for the eye. Their speed and agility allow them to break through the enemy’s guard with ease.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.