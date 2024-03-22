Unfortunately it's not that simple. Let's take a look at the new options in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to start a new game in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained

If you want to start a new game and put your current one on hold, or if just you enjoy having a few saves at once, then we have some bad news for you. In order to start a new game in Dragon's Dogma 2, you must delete your current one first. You can only have one save at a time.

This is pretty disappointing, but there are other options available if you don't fancy the drastic option of starting from scratch.

If it's only your character's superficial aesthetics you want to change, then you can touch up their appearance at Barberies. These are shown on the map with a scissors icon. There's also the option of using Art of Metamorphosis to alter your look, but this needs to be unlocked for 500 RC.

Finally, if you really want to start a new game there is something you could do. If you're playing on PS5 or Xbox Series you could create a new profile on your console. This should allow you to start a new game without deleting your current one.

