There's a chance you've already played the demo and spent hours on the character creation, but in just one day you'll be able to play the full game.

However, you might be wondering if you can play Dragon's Dogma 2 with friends through a co-op mode. It would be pretty epic, but is it possible?

Let's take a look.

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 co-op?

Unfortunately, Dragon's Dogma 2 won't have a multiplayer co-op mode. This has been confirmed by multiple sources, including the Capcom website.

So, what exactly has been said about this subject? Do we know exactly why there won't be a co-op?

Why isn’t Dragon’s Dogma 2 co-op? What the developers have said

An epic fantasy world like this seems perfect for adventuring alongside friends, but the devs have confirmed that this will never be the case.

Instead, the game will have an online feel thanks to the AI-controlled pawns that accompany your character.

Head director Hideaki Itsuno has explained that, like in the 2013 original, they wanted to keep the annoyances of online gaming out of it.

He said in an interview with Automation that "online games have their good sides; just as offline games have their own".

"But the concept of the original game was to incorporate fun gameplay elements not found in conventional offline games while removing all the 'hassles' of online games," he continued.

"This is one of the basic original ideas of the first game that I don’t plan on straying from."

You can read the full interview now.

While this might be a disappointment to some, we don't mind the idea of keeping some games personal to the player and out of the online sphere.

