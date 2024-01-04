While the PS5 is known for its backwards compatibility with PS4 titles — by simply inserting the disc or purchasing the game digitally — the ability to play PS3 games is slightly more complex.

For one, backwards compatibility is done via streaming, rather than the physical games themselves.

Thankfully, it's worth the effort to gain access to a tremendous library of classic PS3 games, with entries in popular franchises like Castlevania, Ratchet & Clank, Ninja Gaiden, Star Wars, Dynasty Warriors, Resident Evil, LEGO, Sam & Max, Motorstorm, Devil May Cry, Fallout and many, many more.

In fact, there are more than 300 PS3 games available, as of January 2024.

Taking this all into consideration, we've laid out the details of how to play PS3 games on PS5, as well as listing out every single title that is currently available.

Can you play PS3 games on PS5?

PS3. Sony

While the PS5 cannot play PS3 discs directly, a selection of PS3 games can be played digitally.

This works via a PS Plus Premium subscription, which costs £13.49 per month, £39.99 per quarter or £119.99 per year.

Once an internet connection is established, numerous PS3 games can then be streamed to the PS5 console.

How to play PS3 games on PS5

PS Plus tiers. Sony

To play PS3 games on PS5, you need to first sign up for a PS Plus Premium subscription before following the below steps:

Head to the PS Plus app on the navigation bar

Scroll to the Classics Catalogue

Search for the PS3 game you want to play

There's no specific PS3 filter on the PS5 console, so it's best to just scroll through the selection of PlayStation games until you find the one you want. That's at least good for providing some inspiration as to what to play next.

Alternatively, you can find the list on the official PlayStation website.

From our experience, a decent internet speed is required to enjoy streaming to its fullest. It's fine for single-player experiences, but can be restrictive in anything multiplayer or fast-paced.

This was taken from the average download speed as of March 2023 (via Ofcom) of 69.4 Mbps in the UK. If you want the best streaming experience, we'd recommend investing in higher speeds.

Which PS3 games are on PS5?

Beyond Two Souls. Quantic Dream

The following list is compiled of all the PS3 games available on PS5 via a PS Plus Premium subscription. As of January 2024, there are 352 games in total. See below for the complete list:

Afrika

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua Panic!

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3 Love Max!!!!!

Armageddon Riders

Asura’s Wrath

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky

Atelier Meruru – The Alchemist of Arland 3

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Bang Bang Racing

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battle Fantasia

Battle of Tiles EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Bentley’s Hackpack

Beyond: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

Biohazard: The Darkside Chronicles

Bionic Commando Rearmed

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

Bladestorm: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend

Blood Knights

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Bolt

Brink

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Burn Zombie Burn!

Capcom Arcade Cabinet : All-In-One-Pack

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars Mater-National Championship

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey and Gallop Racer

Chime Super Deluxe

Class of Heroes 2G

Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle

Crash Commando

Critter Crunch

Crossing Thesis of Gods and Destiny Awakening

Crysis Remastered

Cuboid

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Mist

Dark Void

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Dishonored

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Universe

Disney·Pixar Brave

Disney·Pixar Cars 2: The Video Game

Disney·Pixar Toy Story Mania!

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

Echochrome: Prelude

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

FEAR First Encounter Assualt Recon

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

Genji: Days of the Blade

G-Force

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Go! Sports Ski

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War: Ascension

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavenly Sword

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

Hoard

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hunted: The Demon's Forge

Hustle Kings

ibb & obb

ICO Classics HD

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee – The City God Case

JumpJet Rex

Karateka

Knytt Underground

KoeiTecmo the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ

Kung Fu Rabbit

Last Rebellion

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Leo’s Fortune

Linger in Shadows

Limbo

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Machinarium

Magic Orbz

Magus

Majo to Hyakkihei

Mamorukun Curse!

Mars: War Logs

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Meikyu touro Legasista

Metal Slug 3

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

MX vs ATV Reflex

MX vs ATV: Alive

MX VS ATV: Untamed

Narco Terror

Ninja Gaiden 3

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Not Harem Heaven, It Is Yanndere Hell

Numblast

OKABU

Papo & Yo

Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension

Pid

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Prismatic Solid

Proteus

Puppeteer

Pure Farming 2018

Puzzle Agent

Quantum Theory

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

Rage

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

Raiden IV: OverKill

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rain

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

Realms Of Ancient War

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Ricochet HD

Rocket Knight

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

R-Type Dimensions

Rune Factory Oceans

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

Samurai Warriors 2 Empires HD Version

Samurai Warriors 3 Empires

Samurai Warriors 4

Savage Moon

Shatter

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Fighter

Skydive: Proximity Flight

SkyDrift

Slender: The Arrival

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Space Ace

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

StarDrone

Starwhal

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition

Strong Bad's Cool Game For Attractive People – Episode 1: Homestar Ruiner

Strong Bad's Cool Game For Attractive People – Episode 2: Strong Badia The Free

Strong Bad's Cool Game For Attractive People – Episode 3: Baddest of the Bands

Strong Bad's Cool Game For Attractive People – Episode 4: Dangeresque 3: THe Criminal Projective

Strong Bad's Cool Game For Attractive People – Episode 5: 8-Bit is Enough

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Syberia

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Guided Fate Paradox

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

The UnderGarden

Thunder Wolves

Tokyo Jungle

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Toro to MorMori

Toy Home

Trash Panic

Trinity: Souls of Zill O’ll

Tron: Evolution

Truck Racer

Urban Trial Freestyle

Velocibox

VelocityUltra

Vessel

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

Wakeboarding HD

Warlords

Warriors Orochi 3

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Way of the Samurai 3 Plus

Way of the Samurai 4

When Vikings Attack!

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles

White Knight Chronicles II

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

XBlaze Code: Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Z/X

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

Remember, only these specific games can be played on PS5, with PS3 discs incompatible with the next-gen console. This list is also updated regularly, so check out the official PlayStation website for further information.

