It's fair to say that there's plenty to do, so immersing yourself in the game won't be difficult.

Once you've spent far too long in the character creator (we're all guilty), players set out to reclaim their throne and demolish the dragon that originally killed them, which leads the protagonist to become the Arisen.

It's easy to get lost with so much to do, so that's where we come in.

Read on for the full list of main story quests in Dragon's Dogma 2, alongside every side mission we've come across so far.

How many quests are in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom

There are 18 main quests to complete in Dragon's Dogma 2. We'd expect a playthrough focusing on these missions alone to take around 22 to 28 hours to complete.

If you opt for all of the side missions (of which many are still being discovered daily) along with all of the trophies/achievements needed to obtain a 100 per cent completion, we'd expect a playthrough to take much longer.

Dragon's Dogma 2 quests: Full list of main story chapters

Beastren in Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom

The full list of main story quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 can be found below. At the time of writing, these are split into 18 chapters.

Gaoled Awakening Tale's Beginning In Dragon's Wake Seat of the Sovran Monster Culling Disa's Plot The Caged Magistrate An Unsettling Encounter The Stolen Throne The Arisen's Shadow The Nameless Village Feast of Deception Nation of the Lambent Flame Flickering Shadows Convergence A New Godsway The Guardian Gigantus Legacy

Dragon’s Dogma 2 side missions list

Gryphon combat in Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom

The number of side missions in Dragon's Dogma 2 is still being discovered. However, we believe there to be upwards of 40 in the game. Here are all the ones that have been discovered so far:

Borderwatch Outpost

The Provisioner's Plight

Ordeals of a New Recruit

Moonglow Garden

Claw Them Into Shape

Beren's Final Lesson

Harve Village

Scaly Invaders

Trouble on the Cape

Eini's House

Spellbound

Melve

Medicament Predicament

Brothers Brave and Timid

Nesting Troubles

Readvent of Calamity

Home Is Where the Hearth Is

Venworth

Oxcart Courier

Vocation Frustration

A Place to Call Home

The Heel of History

The Gift of Giving

Gift of the Bow

Saint of the Slums

Masked Correspondence

A Trial of Archery

Dulled Steel, Cold Forge

A Veil of Gossamer Clouds

The Phantom Oxcart

Tensions on the Highroad

A Case of Sculptor's Block

Till Death Do Us Part

Bakbattahl

Welcome to Battahl

Shadowed Prayers

A Poisonous Proposal

Short-Sighted Ambition

Checkpoint Rest Town

The Sorcerer's Appraisal

Hunt for the Jadeite Orb

Prey for the Pack

Mercy among Thieves

Ancient Battleground

Tolled to Rest

Mountain Shrine

A Game of Wits

Agamen Volcanic Island

Put a Spring in Thy Step

The Sotted Sage

A Candle in the Storm

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

