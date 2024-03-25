Players everywhere are now journeying through the lands of Vermund and Battahl discovering just how many quests feature in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Advertisement

While the main story naturally makes up a large chunk of the adventure, the new open-world action RPG from Capcom also includes a ton of side quests.

It's fair to say that there's plenty to do, so immersing yourself in the game won't be difficult.

Once you've spent far too long in the character creator (we're all guilty), players set out to reclaim their throne and demolish the dragon that originally killed them, which leads the protagonist to become the Arisen.

It's easy to get lost with so much to do, so that's where we come in.

More like this

Read on for the full list of main story quests in Dragon's Dogma 2, alongside every side mission we've come across so far.

How many quests are in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Vernowrth in Dragon's Dogma 2 with a group of soldiers overlooking the city
Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom

There are 18 main quests to complete in Dragon's Dogma 2. We'd expect a playthrough focusing on these missions alone to take around 22 to 28 hours to complete.

If you opt for all of the side missions (of which many are still being discovered daily) along with all of the trophies/achievements needed to obtain a 100 per cent completion, we'd expect a playthrough to take much longer.

Dragon's Dogma 2 quests: Full list of main story chapters

Beastren in Dragon's Dogma 2, wearing metal armour with a lion's head
Beastren in Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom

The full list of main story quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 can be found below. At the time of writing, these are split into 18 chapters.

  1. Gaoled Awakening
  2. Tale's Beginning
  3. In Dragon's Wake
  4. Seat of the Sovran
  5. Monster Culling
  6. Disa's Plot
  7. The Caged Magistrate
  8. An Unsettling Encounter
  9. The Stolen Throne
  10. The Arisen's Shadow
  11. The Nameless Village
  12. Feast of Deception
  13. Nation of the Lambent Flame
  14. Flickering Shadows
  15. Convergence
  16. A New Godsway
  17. The Guardian Gigantus
  18. Legacy

Dragon’s Dogma 2 side missions list

Gryphon combat in Dragon's Dogma 2 as soldiers fight the giant bird
Gryphon combat in Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom

The number of side missions in Dragon's Dogma 2 is still being discovered. However, we believe there to be upwards of 40 in the game. Here are all the ones that have been discovered so far:

Borderwatch Outpost

  • The Provisioner's Plight
  • Ordeals of a New Recruit

Moonglow Garden

  • Claw Them Into Shape
  • Beren's Final Lesson

Harve Village

  • Scaly Invaders
  • Trouble on the Cape

Eini's House

  • Spellbound

Melve

  • Medicament Predicament
  • Brothers Brave and Timid
  • Nesting Troubles
  • Readvent of Calamity
  • Home Is Where the Hearth Is

Venworth

  • Oxcart Courier
  • Vocation Frustration
  • A Place to Call Home
  • The Heel of History
  • The Gift of Giving
  • Gift of the Bow
  • Saint of the Slums
  • Masked Correspondence
  • A Trial of Archery
  • Dulled Steel, Cold Forge
  • A Veil of Gossamer Clouds
  • The Phantom Oxcart
  • Tensions on the Highroad
  • A Case of Sculptor's Block
  • Till Death Do Us Part

Bakbattahl

  • Welcome to Battahl
  • Shadowed Prayers
  • A Poisonous Proposal
  • Short-Sighted Ambition

Checkpoint Rest Town

  • The Sorcerer's Appraisal
  • Hunt for the Jadeite Orb
  • Prey for the Pack
  • Mercy among Thieves

Ancient Battleground

  • Tolled to Rest

Mountain Shrine

  • A Game of Wits

Agamen Volcanic Island

  • Put a Spring in Thy Step
  • The Sotted Sage
  • A Candle in the Storm

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement