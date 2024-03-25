Dragon's Dogma 2 quests: Full list of main story chapters and side missions
Every quest from Gaoled Awakening to Legacy to roll credits.
Players everywhere are now journeying through the lands of Vermund and Battahl discovering just how many quests feature in Dragon's Dogma 2.
While the main story naturally makes up a large chunk of the adventure, the new open-world action RPG from Capcom also includes a ton of side quests.
It's fair to say that there's plenty to do, so immersing yourself in the game won't be difficult.
Once you've spent far too long in the character creator (we're all guilty), players set out to reclaim their throne and demolish the dragon that originally killed them, which leads the protagonist to become the Arisen.
It's easy to get lost with so much to do, so that's where we come in.
Read on for the full list of main story quests in Dragon's Dogma 2, alongside every side mission we've come across so far.
How many quests are in Dragon's Dogma 2?
There are 18 main quests to complete in Dragon's Dogma 2. We'd expect a playthrough focusing on these missions alone to take around 22 to 28 hours to complete.
If you opt for all of the side missions (of which many are still being discovered daily) along with all of the trophies/achievements needed to obtain a 100 per cent completion, we'd expect a playthrough to take much longer.
Dragon's Dogma 2 quests: Full list of main story chapters
The full list of main story quests in Dragon's Dogma 2 can be found below. At the time of writing, these are split into 18 chapters.
- Gaoled Awakening
- Tale's Beginning
- In Dragon's Wake
- Seat of the Sovran
- Monster Culling
- Disa's Plot
- The Caged Magistrate
- An Unsettling Encounter
- The Stolen Throne
- The Arisen's Shadow
- The Nameless Village
- Feast of Deception
- Nation of the Lambent Flame
- Flickering Shadows
- Convergence
- A New Godsway
- The Guardian Gigantus
- Legacy
Dragon’s Dogma 2 side missions list
The number of side missions in Dragon's Dogma 2 is still being discovered. However, we believe there to be upwards of 40 in the game. Here are all the ones that have been discovered so far:
Borderwatch Outpost
- The Provisioner's Plight
- Ordeals of a New Recruit
Moonglow Garden
- Claw Them Into Shape
- Beren's Final Lesson
Harve Village
- Scaly Invaders
- Trouble on the Cape
Eini's House
- Spellbound
Melve
- Medicament Predicament
- Brothers Brave and Timid
- Nesting Troubles
- Readvent of Calamity
- Home Is Where the Hearth Is
Venworth
- Oxcart Courier
- Vocation Frustration
- A Place to Call Home
- The Heel of History
- The Gift of Giving
- Gift of the Bow
- Saint of the Slums
- Masked Correspondence
- A Trial of Archery
- Dulled Steel, Cold Forge
- A Veil of Gossamer Clouds
- The Phantom Oxcart
- Tensions on the Highroad
- A Case of Sculptor's Block
- Till Death Do Us Part
Bakbattahl
- Welcome to Battahl
- Shadowed Prayers
- A Poisonous Proposal
- Short-Sighted Ambition
Checkpoint Rest Town
- The Sorcerer's Appraisal
- Hunt for the Jadeite Orb
- Prey for the Pack
- Mercy among Thieves
Ancient Battleground
- Tolled to Rest
Mountain Shrine
- A Game of Wits
Agamen Volcanic Island
- Put a Spring in Thy Step
- The Sotted Sage
- A Candle in the Storm
Dragon's Dogma 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.
