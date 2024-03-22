It’ll cost your in-game wallet and maybe even your actual wallet. Microtransactions, eh?

It’s not surprising that there are hefty caveats to fast travelling in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The game’s director, Hideaki Itsuno, is not a fan of the feature and believes players can better take in the world around them without it.

Walk (don’t teleport) down through the rest of the page to find out how to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

More like this

How to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2: Explained

There are a couple of different Dragon’s Dogma 2 fast travel systems – both of them will cost you money in-game and aren’t too simple to use. You can pay to travel in Oxcarts or use Portcrystals. Both methods require some explanation.

If you don’t want to walk everywhere in Capcom’s massive new RPG, you need to pay attention now.

How to use Oxcarts in Dragon’s Dogma 2

While it’s not exactly “fast” fast travel, the best way to travel quickly in the early hours of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to ride in Oxcarts.

There should be an Oxcart route to major settlements and towns. Pay a small amount of Gold and you and your Pawns can travel in an Oxcart – as long as you time it right. Most leave early in the morning.

Use the signpost/bell you should find close by to a settlement’s gates to summon an Oxcart. Hop inside or talk to the driver and they’ll tell you where the Oxcart is heading and how much Gold it’ll cost you.

Once you’re in the Oxcart, it can take a long time for you to reach your destination but it will be much faster than walking, especially if you choose to sleep through the ride.

Be warned, though, that your Cart can be attacked by monsters or bandits en route – it can even be destroyed. You’ll need to defeat the ambushing enemies to carry your journey on.

Nothing comes for free or is easy in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to use Portcrystals to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Portcrystals provide the main fast travel system in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These items can be found as permanent objects in major settlements or used as portable items that you can place down wherever you like.

Playing through the game, you should unlock portable Portcrystals by completing particular story quests and side quests. Throughout your time in the game you should find or be given a few portable Portcrystals.

If you don’t have enough of them, you can always buy them with real money. You can purchase a portable Portcrystal as a microtransaction for £2.49 ($2.99 in the US) from the digital store on the platform of your choice – but given that you can unlock them for free in-game, this isn’t the recommended way to go.

It’s worth noting that you can only have 10 portable Portcrystals placed down at any one time – though you can always recover one you’ve previously placed to use it again in a different location.

You can fast travel back to any permanent or portable Portcrystal at any time by using a Ferrystone.

Ferrystones, again, don’t come cheap. One known location where you can buy them is the Vendor Philbert in Vernworth but you might also be able to purchase them from wandering Vendors you happen across (such as in ZaFrostPet’s YouTube video below). One Ferrystone will set you back 10,000 Gold.

Ouch.

You can find Ferrystones in the game, however. Open up every chest you come across and you’re sure to happen across a Ferrystone or two quickly enough. Completing certain quests should reward you with Ferrystones, too.

You might find that Ferrystones become more plentiful later on in the game, so we’d suggest only using them when you absolutely have to – such as to complete a time-sensitive quest or when you’re on basically no health and miles away from a settlement.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.