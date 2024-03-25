Capcom's new game offers plenty of opportunities to get your hands on materials and goods that can be sold for quite a bit, however, it's still useful to know what's worth the most. Jasper has quickly become one of the most popular, with many players now looking to farm the precious gem for all its worth.

So, what is Jasper? Before we get ahead of ourselves, let's explain exactly what Jasper is and what to do with it in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Jasper explained: What to do with Jasper

Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom

Jasper is a valuable commodity in the world of Dragon's Dogma 2. It cannot be crafted with any materials and can be found in treasure chests scattered across the land or dropped by enemies upon defeating them. Naturally, there is an element of chance with this. So far, the enemy that offers the highest chance of obtaining Jasper is the Succubus monster.

Jasper is typically sold for about 800g, but selling the gem in the Battahl region will net you a few thousand more. Every area offers better incentives depending on the valuables you've collected.

If you don't fancy selling the Jasper, it can also be offered to an NPC (ideally your companion) to increase the infinity by 50 points of favour.

Looking for more Jasper? This handy video below from CDG explains where to find Jasper in one of the hidden locations in Vernworth.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

