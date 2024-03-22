Dragon’s Dogma 2 races explained: All races and differences

Since this choice makes up the base of your character and there are several options to choose from, it’s not something to be taken lightly. Whether you opt for a humanoid or cat-like Beastren (think Khajiit from Skyrim ), they will become the hero of your story.

Picking what race to play as in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is integral to the RPG experience.

This hero is known as the Arisen, someone who has been chosen to challenge the dragon that killed them in battle by ripping out their heart.

Now what the protagonist looks like is entirely down to you. They can be mighty or heroic or just plain bizarre going off some of the internet’s designs in the character creator so far.

With that in mind, here’s all the details you need to know about the different races in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the differences between them.

How many races are in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Capcom

There are four playable races in Dragon’s Dogma 2, including Masculine Human, Feminine Human, Masculine Beastren, Feminine Beastren.

Beastrens are new playable additions to the series. Elves also inhabit the world, however, they are not playable. That said, you can change the design of a human to look elfish in the character creator.

It’s worth noting that this is not a Baldur’s Gate 3 type of situation where there are loads of different races to choose from like goblins or dragon people. It really is just these four options!

What’s the best race in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The best race in Dragon’s Dogma 2 comes down to personal preference. The gameplay and overall story won’t change depending on whether you are a human or Beastren.

Some characters may interact differently but from what we understand, there’s no major differences.

During our playthrough, we opted for the Masculine Human, as that felt the most immersive for our experience and also had slightly more options when it came to customisation, as opposed to the Beastren race.

The cat-like humanoids also freaked us out a little, so there’s that too.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 races explained: What are the differences?

The four different races in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be seen below:

Masculine Human

Capcom

One of your options in Dragon’s Dogma 2, in terms of the races, is what they’ve called in the game a ‘Masculine Human’. Your generic bloke, if you will.

The character creation options are huge, whichever race you choose, and that applies to the human race as well. You can mix and match voices and appearances however you like, too, which is a nice touch.

Feminine Human

Capcom

Next up, you’ve got the Feminine Human race in Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you’d like to play the game as a woman, well, this is the option for you.

Again, you can mix and match voices and appearances however you like here. You’ll also have a deep well of customisation options to choose from.

Masculine Beastren

Capcom

Thirdly, one option you’ll want to consider is the Masculine Beastren. This is the manly version of this intriguing species that blends animalistic features with your standard human bipedal form.

If you want to take a break from playing as bog standard human, we’d say this is a great option. The Beastren do not seem to have any particularly special stats, but that look will be fun to play with.

Feminine Beastren

Capcom

Fourth and finally, don’t forget the Feminine Beastren option! This race is a very catlike version of a bipedal mammal, and it’ll be very interesting to see what people come up with in the character creator.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

