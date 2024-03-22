Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies guide: Full list of achievements

The massive open world lets players explore the lands of Human-owned Vermund and the Beastren-inhabited Battahl in their quest to slay an ancient dragon and claim the throne as the chosen Arisen.

More than a decade since the first Dragon’s Dogma, its highly anticipated sequel finally hits store shelves. And with that, Capcom’s new action RPG has plenty of trophies to collect.

Like the original, fans can expect hundreds of hours worth of things to do and earning every trophy is part of the fun. With character customisation integral to the experience, it’s no surprise that the many different vocations contribute to the platinum. That means you’ll need to be more than just a jack of all trades.

So, how many trophies are there in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and what does the full list look like? Head below for all the details.

How many trophies or achievements are in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 comprises 55 trophies, or achievements, if you prefer to play on Xbox or PC.

This equates to one platinum, two gold, six silver and 46 bronze trophies for those looking to earn a 100 per cent completion.

It’s certainly not the most extensive trophy list we’ve encountered. In fact, it’s about the average amount, with the most common number for trophies coming in at around the 50 mark, so only slightly over.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our gaming newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Full list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies and achievements

Capcom

The full list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies feature a range of objectives. Many of them will be unlocked by generally playing through the main story and exploring the world of Vermund and Battahl.

What’s worth knowing is that Dragon’s Dogma 2 only offers one save per profile, with auto-saves only, no manual save. The only way to restart a game is to make a new profile on your console/PC. This should be considered when trying to complete some of the endgame trophies, so you don’t miss any. There is only one difficulty, too, so nothing related to challenge either.

As you can imagine, a lot of these trophies reveal details regarding the entirety of the game, so take this as a spoiler warning not to continue further unless you want to know everything.

The True Arisen (Platinum) – Collect all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies

Full Marks (Gold) – Found a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddles

Master of the Maisters (Gold) – Acquired every maister’s teaching

Closure (Silver) – Experienced the end of the cycle

The Guardian (Silver) – Led the people to safety in the unmoored world

The Hero (Silver) – Overcame the trials of the unmoored world

An Eye for an Eye (Silver) – Petrified a medusa

Getting a Head (Silver) – Acquired a preserved medusa head

Reaper’s Scorn (Silver) – Accomplished a miracle for several people all at once

First Taste of Freedom (Bronze) – Escaped the bonds of slavery

Arisen (Bronze) – Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge

Seat of the Proxy (Bronze) – Arrived in Vernworth

Across the Border (Bronze) – Passed through the gate at the border

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Bronze) – Witnessed the unmoored world

Peace (Bronze) – Became Sovran of Vernworth

I, Talos (Bronze) – Helped the gigantus walk again

Versatile (Bronze) – Changed your vocation

Duo Destinies (Bronze) – Changes your vocation to mystic spearhead

Trickster of the Trade (Bronze) – Changed your vocation to trickster

Arrows and Incantations (Bronze) – Changed your vocation to magick archer

Jack of All Trades, Master of… All Trades (Bronze) – Changed your vocation warfarer

An In-Tens Adventure (Bronze) – Went camping

A House? In This Economy (Bronze) – Purchased a dwelling of your own

One Speed Only (Bronze) – Boarded an oxcart

The Savior (Bronze) – Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life

Just a Stone’s Thow Away (Bronze) – Used a Ferrystone

A Badge of Honor (Bronze) – Acquired a pawn badge

Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye (Bronze) – Defeated the gigantus in a short span of time

Off with It’s Head (Bronze) – Decapitated a medusa

The Specialist (Bronze) – Reached the maximum rank in a vocation

A Pawn of Many Talents (Bronze) – Taught your pawn a specialisation

Wish upon the Rift (Bronze) – Set a pawn quest

Myrmecoleon Delights (Bronze) – Entered the rose chateau

The Collector (Bronze) – Collected 80 Seeker’s Tokens

The Philanthropist (Bronze) – Earned the affections of 50 people

Affinity and Beyond (Bronze) – Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum

Dragon Forged (Bronze) – Strengthened a weapon in wyrmfire

This’ll Cure What Ails Ye (Bronze) – Soaked in the hot spring

Cyclops Abridged (Bronze) – Crossed a cyclopean bridge

Harpy Joyride (Bronze) – Summoned a harpy, grabbed hold and took flight

Quit Playing Dead (Bronze) – Revived two pawns simultaneously

Dragon’s Dogma (Bronze) – Obtained Dragon’s Dogma

The Barbecue-Maister (Bronze) – Grilled every type of meat during the night and day

Nobles’ Night Out (Bronze) – Attended a palace masquerade in formal raiment

Thought I’d Lost You (Bronze) – Restored the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house

Before Dawn Breaks (Bronze) – Defeated the headless horseman

The Tourist (Bronze) – Discovered 50 locations

Are We There Yet (Bronze) – Boarded the phantom oxcart

The Regriffining (Bronze) – Took flight on griffin wing a second time

Back Where It All Began (Bronze) – Returned to Agamen Volcanic Island

Plenty Arisen to Go Round (Bronze) – Witnessed a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers

Roost of the Dragon (Bronze) – Reached Dragonsbreath Tower

Hope You Brought a Lantern (Bronze) – Reached Drabnir’s Grotto

To the Victor Go the Spoils (Bronze) – Reclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from you

I’m In (Bronze) – Used illicit means to pass through the gate at the border

Green Video Post Element

Video ID: "b5e2ff4e52aef139121f583f238b31cb776c12bb"

Mix ID: ""

Player ID: "Tw3-XowQ" If the player doesn't appear here within a few seconds, the Player ID or Licence Key (set via IM Green Video settings) might be invalid.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.