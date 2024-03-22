Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies guide: Full list of achievements
More than a decade since the first Dragon’s Dogma, its highly anticipated sequel finally hits store shelves. And with that, Capcom’s new action RPG has plenty of trophies to collect.
The massive open world lets players explore the lands of Human-owned Vermund and the Beastren-inhabited Battahl in their quest to slay an ancient dragon and claim the throne as the chosen Arisen.
Like the original, fans can expect hundreds of hours worth of things to do and earning every trophy is part of the fun. With character customisation integral to the experience, it’s no surprise that the many different vocations contribute to the platinum. That means you’ll need to be more than just a jack of all trades.
So, how many trophies are there in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and what does the full list look like? Head below for all the details.
How many trophies or achievements are in Dragon’s Dogma 2?
Dragon’s Dogma 2 comprises 55 trophies, or achievements, if you prefer to play on Xbox or PC.
This equates to one platinum, two gold, six silver and 46 bronze trophies for those looking to earn a 100 per cent completion.
It’s certainly not the most extensive trophy list we’ve encountered. In fact, it’s about the average amount, with the most common number for trophies coming in at around the 50 mark, so only slightly over.
Full list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies and achievements
The full list of Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies feature a range of objectives. Many of them will be unlocked by generally playing through the main story and exploring the world of Vermund and Battahl.
What’s worth knowing is that Dragon’s Dogma 2 only offers one save per profile, with auto-saves only, no manual save. The only way to restart a game is to make a new profile on your console/PC. This should be considered when trying to complete some of the endgame trophies, so you don’t miss any. There is only one difficulty, too, so nothing related to challenge either.
As you can imagine, a lot of these trophies reveal details regarding the entirety of the game, so take this as a spoiler warning not to continue further unless you want to know everything.
- The True Arisen (Platinum) – Collect all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies
- Full Marks (Gold) – Found a solution to every conundrum posed by the goddess of riddles
- Master of the Maisters (Gold) – Acquired every maister’s teaching
- Closure (Silver) – Experienced the end of the cycle
- The Guardian (Silver) – Led the people to safety in the unmoored world
- The Hero (Silver) – Overcame the trials of the unmoored world
- An Eye for an Eye (Silver) – Petrified a medusa
- Getting a Head (Silver) – Acquired a preserved medusa head
- Reaper’s Scorn (Silver) – Accomplished a miracle for several people all at once
- First Taste of Freedom (Bronze) – Escaped the bonds of slavery
- Arisen (Bronze) – Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge
- Seat of the Proxy (Bronze) – Arrived in Vernworth
- Across the Border (Bronze) – Passed through the gate at the border
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Bronze) – Witnessed the unmoored world
- Peace (Bronze) – Became Sovran of Vernworth
- I, Talos (Bronze) – Helped the gigantus walk again
- Versatile (Bronze) – Changed your vocation
- Duo Destinies (Bronze) – Changes your vocation to mystic spearhead
- Trickster of the Trade (Bronze) – Changed your vocation to trickster
- Arrows and Incantations (Bronze) – Changed your vocation to magick archer
- Jack of All Trades, Master of… All Trades (Bronze) – Changed your vocation warfarer
- An In-Tens Adventure (Bronze) – Went camping
- A House? In This Economy (Bronze) – Purchased a dwelling of your own
- One Speed Only (Bronze) – Boarded an oxcart
- The Savior (Bronze) – Used a Wakestone to restore the dead to life
- Just a Stone’s Thow Away (Bronze) – Used a Ferrystone
- A Badge of Honor (Bronze) – Acquired a pawn badge
- Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye (Bronze) – Defeated the gigantus in a short span of time
- Off with It’s Head (Bronze) – Decapitated a medusa
- The Specialist (Bronze) – Reached the maximum rank in a vocation
- A Pawn of Many Talents (Bronze) – Taught your pawn a specialisation
- Wish upon the Rift (Bronze) – Set a pawn quest
- Myrmecoleon Delights (Bronze) – Entered the rose chateau
- The Collector (Bronze) – Collected 80 Seeker’s Tokens
- The Philanthropist (Bronze) – Earned the affections of 50 people
- Affinity and Beyond (Bronze) – Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum
- Dragon Forged (Bronze) – Strengthened a weapon in wyrmfire
- This’ll Cure What Ails Ye (Bronze) – Soaked in the hot spring
- Cyclops Abridged (Bronze) – Crossed a cyclopean bridge
- Harpy Joyride (Bronze) – Summoned a harpy, grabbed hold and took flight
- Quit Playing Dead (Bronze) – Revived two pawns simultaneously
- Dragon’s Dogma (Bronze) – Obtained Dragon’s Dogma
- The Barbecue-Maister (Bronze) – Grilled every type of meat during the night and day
- Nobles’ Night Out (Bronze) – Attended a palace masquerade in formal raiment
- Thought I’d Lost You (Bronze) – Restored the dead to life at a morgue or charnel house
- Before Dawn Breaks (Bronze) – Defeated the headless horseman
- The Tourist (Bronze) – Discovered 50 locations
- Are We There Yet (Bronze) – Boarded the phantom oxcart
- The Regriffining (Bronze) – Took flight on griffin wing a second time
- Back Where It All Began (Bronze) – Returned to Agamen Volcanic Island
- Plenty Arisen to Go Round (Bronze) – Witnessed a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers
- Roost of the Dragon (Bronze) – Reached Dragonsbreath Tower
- Hope You Brought a Lantern (Bronze) – Reached Drabnir’s Grotto
- To the Victor Go the Spoils (Bronze) – Reclaimed your items from the scavenger who stole them from you
- I’m In (Bronze) – Used illicit means to pass through the gate at the border
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.
