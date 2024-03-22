If you're impatient, though, and don't fancy waiting until the sun sets (or rises), then you'll want to know how to change the time. Is it possible? Let's take a look.

How to change the time of day in Dragon's Dogma 2 explained

The length of a day-night cycle in Dragon's Dogma 2 is around 48 minutes, which isn't too long a time if you need to wait it out. However, if you want to squeeze in a quest before work or bed, and it's the wrong time, it's hardly ideal. So how do we speed up time?

Much like in real life, in Dragon's Dogma 2 you can skip chunks of time by taking a nap.

If you're out in the wild you can stop at the campfires and sleep till either morning or nightfall. This can also be done at an inn, but this can set you back up to 2,000 gold.

Or if you fancy being a public nuisance, there's always the option of sleeping on a bench. If you sit on one of the benches with the red rug, you'll eventually be given the option to "doze off". You might have to do it a couple of times to get to your preferred time though. A public bench only provides a short nap.

