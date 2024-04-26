Whether jumping in on day one or unsure about picking up the game, it's useful to know how many trophies there are and the level of challenge associated with them.

That's why we've compiled everything you need to know about Stellar Blade's trophy guide in one place – including how to get the Platinum. Just be aware there are story spoilers within the trophy list, so proceed with caution.

How many trophies does Stellar Blade have?

Stellar Blade. Sony

There are 43 trophies in Stellar Blade for protagonist Eve to collect on her journey across a post-apocalyptic Earth.

These are made up of 27 Bronze, 12 Silver, three Gold and one Platinum trophy. Two further Bronze trophies are available to collect as part of the day-one free DLC that adds New Game Plus - however, they do not contribute to the Platinum whatsoever.

The main story is expected to take around 17 to 22 hours to finish, depending on your level of skill – there is a story difficulty that is ideal for trophy hunting, though you can't unlock every single one that way.

With that, obtaining a 100 per cent completion in Stellar Blade is estimated to run about 26 to 30-plus hours.

Full list of Stellar Blade trophies

Eve in Stellar Blade. Sony

The majority of trophies in Stellar Blade are unlocked via boss fights, with the remaining comprised of collectables, side quests and levelling up Eve.

Earning all the trophies should be reasonably straightforward, as long as you consider the missable ones.

For instance, the area of Xion City cannot be revisited for any side missions once completing the Abyss Levoire section, while the second surrounds Spire 4 before the final part of the game.

If you complete all of the side missions as soon as they become available, you shouldn't have any issues. If not, make a separate save and return at a later time.

The full list of Stellar Blade trophies can be found below:

EVE Protocol (Platinum) – Acquired all trophies

Camp Preparation (Bronze) – Activated the first Camp

Abaddon (Bronze) – Defeated Abaddon

Corrupter (Bronze) – Defeated Corrupter

Gigas (Bronze) – Defeated Gigas

Brute (Bronze) – Defeated Brute

Altess Levoire (Bronze) – Retrieved the Hyper Cell from Altess Levoire

Stalker (Bronze) – Defeated Stalker

Juggernaut (Bronze) – Defeated Juggernaut

Tachy (Bronze) – Defeated Tachy

Behemoth (Bronze) – Defeated Behemoth

Abyss Levoire (Bronze) – Retrieved the Hyper Cell from Abyss Levoire

Belial (Bronze) – Defeated Belial

Karakuri (Bronze) – Defeated Karakuri

Demogorgon (Bronze) – Defeated Demogorgon

Raven (Bronze) – Defeated Raven

Return to the Colony (Gold) – Achieved Return to the Colony ending

Cost of Lost Memories (Gold) – Achieved Cost of Lost Memories ending

Making New Memories (Gold) – Achieved Making New Memories ending

Can Collector (Silver) – Collected all cans

Nano Suit Collector (Silver) – Acquired 30 Nano Suits

Records Collector (Silver) – Collected 200 Data Bank entries (Memory sticks, Documents or Passcodes)

Lonely Fisherman (Silver) – Caught 20 different fish

Box Hunter (Silver) – Opened 200 boxes

Naytiba Researcher (Silver) – Got information on all Naytibas

Meticulous Explorer (Silver) – Activated all Camps

Perfect Exospine (Silver) – Enhanced 10 Exospines to its max

Perfect Blood Edge (Bronze) – Enhanced Blood Edge to its max

Perfect Rechargeable Tumbler (Bronze) – Enhanced the Rechargeable Tumbler to its max

Perfect Physical Enhancement (Bronze) – Enhanced HP to its max

Perfect Beta Energy Enhancement (Bronze) – Enhanced Beta Energy to its max

Thorough Technician (Bronze) – Learned all skills

Beyond Fate (Silver) – Completed Enya and Su's Story

Sisterly Love (Silver) – Completed Kaya's story

Beep! (Silver) – Completed D1G-g2r's story

Battlefield Martian Artist (Bronze) – Perfect Dodged 200 enemy attacks

Agile Gladiator (Bronze) – Perfect Parried 300 enemy attacks

Silent Executioner (Bronze) – Defeated 50 enemies by execution

Naytiba Hunter (Bronze) – Defeated 100 enemies with Beta Skills

Relentless Destroyer (Bronze) – Defeated 50 enemies with Burst Skills

Revenging Agent (Bronze) – Defeated 50 enemies in Tachy Mode

Cold-blooded Sniper (Bronze) – Defeated 150 enemies with ranged attacks

Cruel Liberator (Silver) – Defeated 1,500 enemies

