Anyone that became interested in Stellar Blade from the start has had to wait patiently for news. The game was initially announced way back in 2019, and went under the title of Project Eve.

Initially due to be released in 2023, its publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment delayed the game, but fortunately we no longer have an age to wait.

Read on for information on Stellar Blade’s release date and gameplay details.

Stellar Blade will be released on 26th April 2024.

This date was confirmed by Sony at January’s PlayStation State of Play event. It has been a fairly long road for the game, but the release date is now in sight.

Can I pre-order Stellar Blade?

Yes, Stellar Blade is available for pre-order.

Digital copies can be purchased at PlayStation’s official store and website.

If a physical version of the game is more your thing, then it can also be ordered at Amazon and GAME.

The game has an RRP price of £69.99 in the UK. For collectors, there is also a Digital Deluxe Edition that will cost £79.99. This comes with a bunch of extras such as cosmetic upgrades.

Which consoles and platforms can play Stellar Blade?

Stellar Blade will be a PS5 exclusive when it is released.

When the game was initially announced in 2019, it was scheduled to launch on both Xbox and PC, but PlayStation bought the publishing rights in 2022, which will be frustrating news for non-PS5 owners.

The game is set to tap into the PS5’s unique DualSense controller, though, utilising the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functions, meaning combat in Stellar Blade has the potential to be quite unique.

Stellar Blade gameplay and story details

Stellar Blade is a science fiction action adventure set in a post-apocalyptic future where Earth has been invaded by strange creatures called the Naytiba.

Subsequently, the remnants of humanity have fled to outer space - can you blame them? - and are living in a colony.

A squad journeys back to the decimated planet in an attempt to regain control, finding the former metropolis of Xion and the surrounding deserts ravaged by aliens. When the team is wiped out, the only remaining member of EVE is left to fight alone.

The third-person combat looks to be a cocktail of brutal melee, ranged attacks and over-the-top special manoeuvres across an array of violent encounters.

Based on the footage available, Stellar Blade seems suited to fans of games such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Expect unforgiving combat.

Is there a Stellar Blade trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Stellar Blade - and the game looks fantastic. In the video below, you will get a detailed overview of its world and gameplay from PlayStation.

That is EVErything you need to know about Stellar Blade for now. If you need to scratch the souls-like itch in your gaming life, then why not read up on other incoming games in the genre, such as Rise of Ronin and the Elden Ring expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree?

