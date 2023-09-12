The Apple Watch 9 was announced this evening, Tuesday 12th September, at Apple's Wonderlust event, alongside other exciting new models including the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Featuring increased brightness and an all-new gesture feature, the Apple Watch 9 is a must-have for any tech lovers and Apple fiends- here's how to pre-order the Apple Watch 9.

Thinking of making the switch to Apple Music? Here's everything you need to know about Apple Music vs Spotify, as well as our roundup of the best Apple music offers for September 2023.

You can pre-order a brand new Apple Watch 9 from today, before being able to buy one outright next Friday 22nd September. You can find the product on the Apple store, and it will also be available from other UK retailers.

Apple Watch 9 price: how much does the new smartwatch cost?

Anyone looking to upgrade their Apple Watch to the Apple Watch 9 will be paying $399 for their new model.

Apple Watch 9 design: what does the new smartwatch look like?

The Apple Watch Series 9 will be retaining the classic Apple Watch design, with edge-to-edge retina display.

There's a sleek new pink aluminium case, which is also available in silver, starlight, midnight and product red. These colours can all be paired with new stainless steel cases in gold, silver and graphite.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Apple Watch 9 features

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes with many innovative and interesting new features, but there's one in particular that's the talk of the town: the all-new double tap feature. This incredible new feature allows users to answer phones, snooze alarms, stop timers and more, simply by tapping your thumb and index finger together.

More like this

The powerful neural engine in the Apple Watch 9 reads movement and changes in blood flower to register this new gesture, which acts as any primary app button. This new feature makes interacting with the Apple Watch faster and easier than ever before.

Other features of the new model include:

All day 18 hour battery life

Access to health data via Siri

Faster on-device Siri

Precision finding for iPhone

Increased brightness of up to 2,000 nits

The Apple Watch 9 is also Apple's first entirely carbon neutral product, thanks to the company's commitment to their sustainability goals. Apple will no longer be using leather; new bands will be used for the product, made from a new material called FineWoven, made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials.

Where to buy the new Apple Watch 9 in the UK

You can pre-order the new Apple Watch 9 from today or buy it outright from Friday 22nd September from the Apple store, or from a range of other UK retailers.

Advertisement

For all the latest tech news, be sure to check out the RadioTimes.com technology section, packed full of essential guides, reviews and news about the latest tech products including the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.