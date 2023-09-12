Apple Watch 9 UK release date, price and when you can buy it
From helping to track important health information to enabling you to pay for things at the flick of a wrist, the options are endless on an Apple Watch. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Apple Watch 9 model released today.
Whatever did we do before smart watches? It's difficult to imagine a time when watches were just for telling the time. Now a part of everyday life, the Apple watch is the essential piece of wearable tech, and it's about to get even better with the launch of the brand new Apple Watch 9.
The Apple watch first made its way onto the tech scene in 2015, and has seen many updates and developments since then. Apple's previous model, the Apple Watch Series 8, revolutionised the tech world with its always-on retina display and crash detection. However, as is always the case with the fast-moving tech world, the new and improved model is already here: the Apple Watch 9.
The Apple Watch 9 was announced this evening, Tuesday 12th September, at Apple's Wonderlust event, alongside other exciting new models including the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Featuring increased brightness and an all-new gesture feature, the Apple Watch 9 is a must-have for any tech lovers and Apple fiends- here's how to pre-order the Apple Watch 9.
Apple Watch 9 UK release date
You can pre-order a brand new Apple Watch 9 from today, before being able to buy one outright next Friday 22nd September. You can find the product on the Apple store, and it will also be available from other UK retailers.
Apple Watch 9 price: how much does the new smartwatch cost?
Anyone looking to upgrade their Apple Watch to the Apple Watch 9 will be paying $399 for their new model.
Apple Watch 9 design: what does the new smartwatch look like?
The Apple Watch Series 9 will be retaining the classic Apple Watch design, with edge-to-edge retina display.
There's a sleek new pink aluminium case, which is also available in silver, starlight, midnight and product red. These colours can all be paired with new stainless steel cases in gold, silver and graphite.
Apple Watch 9 features
The Apple Watch Series 9 comes with many innovative and interesting new features, but there's one in particular that's the talk of the town: the all-new double tap feature. This incredible new feature allows users to answer phones, snooze alarms, stop timers and more, simply by tapping your thumb and index finger together.
The powerful neural engine in the Apple Watch 9 reads movement and changes in blood flower to register this new gesture, which acts as any primary app button. This new feature makes interacting with the Apple Watch faster and easier than ever before.
Other features of the new model include:
- All day 18 hour battery life
- Access to health data via Siri
- Faster on-device Siri
- Precision finding for iPhone
- Increased brightness of up to 2,000 nits
The Apple Watch 9 is also Apple's first entirely carbon neutral product, thanks to the company's commitment to their sustainability goals. Apple will no longer be using leather; new bands will be used for the product, made from a new material called FineWoven, made from 68% post-consumer recycled materials.
Where to buy the new Apple Watch 9 in the UK
You can pre-order the new Apple Watch 9 from today or buy it outright from Friday 22nd September from the Apple store, or from a range of other UK retailers.
