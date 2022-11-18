After rising to fame as the frontman of The Police, Sting began a successful solo career in 1985. He's released 14 studio albums and sold millions of records. The Wallsend-born rock star has even starred in films, including critically acclaimed British culture flicks Quadrophenia and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Sting is soon to depart on a show-stopping UK tour and tickets are available today. Here's how to get your hands on some.

Buy Sting 'My Songs' tour tickets at Ticketmaster

The singer's 2023 tour is titled 'My Songs'. It's set to feature Sting hits old and new as the iconic performer entertains fans around the country. Stand out tracks include Englishman in New York, Shape of My Heart and Fields of Gold.

Fancy seeing a performance for yourself? Our guide tells you everything you need to know to get your hands on tickets.

The tour is set to take place throughout the summer of 2023, starting in June at Bedford Park. Then, Sting will entertain fans in Scarborough, Dublin, Lytham, Cardiff and Halifax. Check out the full list of dates and venues below.

24th June — Bedford, Bedford Park

25th June — Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

28th June — County Dublin, Malahide Castle

28th June — Lancashire, Lytham Festival (five day pass)

30th June — Lancashire, Lytham Festival (Sting performance only)

2nd July — Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

4th July — Halifax, The Piece Hall

Sting UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

Various presales have been and gone this week, but for most buyers it's the general sale that's important.

It starts this morning at 9am on Ticketmaster.

How to get tickets to Sting's UK tour

We recommend making sure you're online and on the Ticketmaster site well before that 9am general sale start time.

This means that when the digital queue forms, you'll have a space near the front and a better chance of bagging tickets.

Good luck!

