How to get tickets for the 'Best Of' Razorlight UK tour 2023
Razorlight have just announced a 'Best Of' tour taking place in the UK April 2023. Here's how to get tickets.
Razorlight fans get ready, the band are going on tour next year.
The indie rock group have been popular ever since their formation in 2002. After rising to fame in the US, tours with Queen and Oasis introduced them to the masses and they enjoyed fame on both sides of the pond.
Best known for songs like America, Golden Touch and Somewhere Else, the band has been through a few changes over the years, with frontman Johnny Borrell the only founding member to have stayed in the group since its inception.
This tour promises to be a true gift for fans, with the band playing their best known music, as well as two new songs set to come out on an album next month. Borrell and long-time drummer Andy Burrows have reconciled their differences and it looks like we're all set to benefit.
Here's how to get tickets for Razorlight's 2023 UK tour.
Razorlight UK tour 2023: what are the dates and venues?
The tour is set to take place throughout the UK in April 2023, hitting cities including Birmingham, Bristol and Bournemouth. Here is the full list of venues:
14th April 2023 — O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham
15th April 2023 — NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne
17th April 2023 — O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds
18th April 2023 — Barrowland, Glasgow
19th April 2023 — Albert Hall, Manchester
21st April 2023 — Rock City, Nottingham
22nd April 2023 — Norwich Nick Rayns, Norwich
23rd April 2023 — Leadmill, Sheffield
25th April 2023 — O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford
26th April 2023 — O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
28th April 2023 — O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth
29th April 2023 — O2 Academy Brixton, London
Razorlight UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Razorlight's 'Best Of' tour go on general sale this morning at 10am.
If you want tickets, we'd recommend you buy them sooner rather than later to avoid being disappointed!
How to get tickets to Razorlights 'Best Of' UK tour 2023
You can get tickets for Razorlights 2023 UK tour on the Ticketmaster website.
