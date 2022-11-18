The indie rock group have been popular ever since their formation in 2002. After rising to fame in the US, tours with Queen and Oasis introduced them to the masses and they enjoyed fame on both sides of the pond.

Razorlight fans get ready, the band are going on tour next year.

Best known for songs like America, Golden Touch and Somewhere Else, the band has been through a few changes over the years, with frontman Johnny Borrell the only founding member to have stayed in the group since its inception.

This tour promises to be a true gift for fans, with the band playing their best known music, as well as two new songs set to come out on an album next month. Borrell and long-time drummer Andy Burrows have reconciled their differences and it looks like we're all set to benefit.

Here's how to get tickets for Razorlight's 2023 UK tour.

Buy Razorlight 'Best Of' tour tickets at Ticketmaster

The tour is set to take place throughout the UK in April 2023, hitting cities including Birmingham, Bristol and Bournemouth. Here is the full list of venues:

14th April 2023 — O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

15th April 2023 — NX, Newcastle-upon-Tyne

17th April 2023 — O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

18th April 2023 — Barrowland, Glasgow

19th April 2023 — Albert Hall, Manchester

21st April 2023 — Rock City, Nottingham

22nd April 2023 — Norwich Nick Rayns, Norwich

23rd April 2023 — Leadmill, Sheffield

25th April 2023 — O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

26th April 2023 — O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

28th April 2023 — O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth

29th April 2023 — O2 Academy Brixton, London

Razorlight UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Razorlight's 'Best Of' tour go on general sale this morning at 10am.

If you want tickets, we'd recommend you buy them sooner rather than later to avoid being disappointed!

How to get tickets to Razorlights 'Best Of' UK tour 2023

You can get tickets for Razorlights 2023 UK tour on the Ticketmaster website.

