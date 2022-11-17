Celebrating the release of his new album This Is What I Mean, which will be released on 25th November, Stormzy is set to perform to a packed out crowd at All Points East festival. The festival takes place in Victoria Park in East London.

Stormzy is lined up to play a huge headline set at All Points East festival — he's calling it This Is What We Mean Day. Here's how you can get tickets and see the rap and grime icon live.

The upcoming album features recent singles Hide & Seek and Mel Made Me Do It, which have already racked up over 13 and 10 million streams on Spotify respectively.

His 2017 breakout song Shut Up catapulted Stormzy into the spotlight and he's been there ever since winning multiple Brit awards, including British Album of the Year for his 2017 album Gang Signs & Prayer. He also won GQ's Solo Artist of the Year in 2017 and 2019, and is one of the UK's most popular artists.

Now, best-known for tracks like Vossi Bop, Clash and Ain't It Different, he's got a growing discography and appeal.

Stylistically, Stormzy mixes rap, grime and gospel-style vocals, creating a sound that's appealed to a wide audience across the world. Now, you can see him live in the flesh, in London, in 2023. Here's how...

Buy All Points East tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Stormzy's This Is What We Mean Day?

Stormzy will appear at All Points East Festival on the 18th August 2023.

Stormzy was announced as the festival's first headliner and more huge acts are set to follow.

When do Stormzy tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale this morning, Thursday 17th November, at 10am on Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-ordered the new album before 11:59pm on 13th November will have gained access to a presale and a chance to get tickets before the main ticket sale.

How to get tickets to Stormzy's Victoria Park show

The presale detailed above was perhaps the best way to get tickets before the rush and beat the Ticketmaster queue.

However, if you missed out on the presale you can still get tickets in the general sale this morning. It pays to get onto the site ahead of that 10am start time. This will put you further forward in the queue and give you a better chance of securing your tickets. Good luck!

