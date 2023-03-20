The documentary, which will be released ahead of his upcoming album, Subtract, will also delve into the superstar's personal life, exploring topics including the loss of Sheeran’s best friend and wife’s cancer diagnoses while she was pregnant with their second child.

Disney Plus has released the trailer for upcoming four-part docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, which will examine the unlikely rise of a child with a stutter to stardom and how his chart-topping hits were born.

“In this docu-series, we’re going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Together with Fulwell 73, we’ve created something truly authentic and personal that will not only entertain audiences but also inspire them to dream big and pursue their passions.”

“I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” added Sheeran. “Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary, and it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

“Everyone in the world knows and loves Ed Sheeran’s songs, as he has been the soundtrack to so many moments of our lives,” said Fulwell 73 partners Ben Turner and Ben Winston in a joint statement. “But this series of films shows the true man behind the hits, showing Ed in an entirely different way after a tumultuous year personally and professionally. This four-part series has been an honor for us to make.”

The streaming giant previously teased a collaboration with Sheeran, tweeting: "Plus meets Subtract."

Sheeran then shared the tweet in a Story, sparking further speculation from fans.

Disney has previously teamed up with artists including Taylor Swift, Elton John, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo and U2 to release documentaries and live specials globally on the platform.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Sum of It All, including when it's expected to land on Disney Plus.

The new docu-series will debut globally on 3rd May 2023, exclusively on Disney Plus, with all episodes dropping at once.

The singer's new album, Subtract, is set to drop two days later on 5th May, with the lead single Eyes Closed set to arrive on 24th March.

Sheeran announced that a documentary about his life was in the works back in October 2022 and revealed that the film had already begun shooting.

He told The Sun: “We are shooting a documentary at the moment about my life, and there was a big conversation about what we include.”

Talking about what will feature in the documentary, he added: “As long as it’s honest and it links in with a theme of something that’s in a song — there is no point in putting something in if it’s detrimental to my life.

Speaking further about balancing his personal life and career, he added: “It is a very fine line, it is why I live in Suffolk and not in LA. My life as a celebrity is turned on when I am in New York, but at home I am a friend, a dad, a husband, a son. You can’t bring celebrity baggage to home.”

What is Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All about?

The Sum of It All is divided into four parts: Love, Loss, Balance and Life.

The official Disney Plus synopsis reads: "For the first time, global superstar Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music."

It continues: "This series follows Ed after he learns of life-changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life.

"Blending exclusive, never-before-seen personal archive, present-day actuality, authentic interviews with his wife and loved ones, and intimate performances in cinematic locations, the series widens the lens to unearth what Sheeran thinks of the world, of himself and his music, as well as showcases a decade of hits enjoyed by subscribers around the world."

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All trailer

Yes, the trailer begins with footage of Sheeran as a child, as he says in a voice-over.

"Ginger hair, really short, he stutters – that guy doesn’t become a pop star."

"Life is unpredictable, plans can change really quickly," Sheeran states later in the trailer, after talking about his wife's health issues and the loss of his friend.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All will land on Disney+ on 3rd May 2023.

