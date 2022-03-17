The documentary which is interspersed with songs from the youngster's hit debut album will be released on Disney+ on 25th March 2022.

Now, the streaming giant has released a trailer for the upcoming film, which gives us a good look at what we can expect.

Detailing the journey Rodrigo took many times between Los Angeles, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah, and along the way she recalls the making of SOUR, her first album.

Along the way, we'll learn the true story behind some of Rodrigo's biggest songs, including drivers licence, deja vu and good 4 u among others.

Fans of the 19-year-old will also be treat to two previously unreleased songs as well as early demos of her most famous tracks and brand new arrangements of the entire SOUR album.

Check out the trailer below:

To accompany the exciting new trailer, Rodrigo shared some key art from the film on her Instagram, which you can find here.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) lands on Disney+ UK on 25th March 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

You can sign up to Disney+ now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.