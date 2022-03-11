Now the 19-year-old is returning to her Disney roots for a documentary about the making of her hit album SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u.

The year 2021 was a pretty good one for Olivia Rodrigo, who went from being the star of Disney Channel show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, to becoming an international pop star with the release of her record-breaking single Drivers License.

The documentary, which premieres on Disney Plus later this month, will follow the actor and singer as she recounts memories of writing and creating her debut album, inspired by young heartbreak.

Read on for everything we know so far about Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u release date

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u arrives on Disney Plus on March 25th.

What is Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u about?

Olivia Rodrigo in driving home 2 u Disney+

The Disney Plus documentary follows Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo as she heads on a road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her album SOUR, to Los Angeles.

"Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life," Disney teases.

The film will feature intimate interviews, new arrangements of her hit songs and never-before-seen footage from the making of SOUR as Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u follows the pop star on a journey exploring the story behind her debut album.

Who appears in Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u?

Disney+

Of course, Olivia Rodrigo is the main star of this documentary, as the film follows the pop star throughout the making of her album debut.

While we don't know much about the other faces that'll be appearing in the film, according to the documentary's IMDb page, Dan Nigro – who helped to write and produce SOUR – musician Jacob Collier and singer Blu DeTiger are credited as featuring in driving home 2 u.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u trailer

Disney Plus released a short trailer back in February, teasing the documentary to come.

In the clip, we watch as Olivia Rodrigo speaks about writing her album Sour, saying at the start: "I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed."

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u arrives on Disney Plus on 25th March.