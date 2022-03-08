The BBC Radio 1 DJ teased "heartbreaking" moments to come from the series, telling RadioTimes.com and other press that the BBC Three show is set to give viewers "peak drama".

Strictly alum Clara Amfo returns to our screens this month with brand new design show The Drop and judging by her recent comments, it's set to be a highly dramatic watch.

"There definitely were some moments where people ran out of time when it came to their challenges, and that was heartbreaking to see," Amfo said. "There were crises in confidence, there were tears, there are definitely tears in this show, you're going to see that.

"And again, if you put nine strangers in a place where they have to work and live together, don't forget that – you know, obviously, social distancing of course and it was very much within COVID guidelines – but they have to be around each other 24/7.

"Not everyone is going to feel great about everybody all of the time and I think you'll see the realness of that as well."

Amfo continued: "I would say this is gonna give people inspiration, it's going to give people peak drama and I think it will make people be a bit more conscious of how they shop and who they want to shop with.

"Because you just get so invested with them all – like you're going to want to buy, you're going to want to get their clothes I think."

The eight-part reality series, hosted by Amfo, follows 10 of Britain's most promising up-and-coming creatives as they compete in a series of streetwear challenges to have their clothing line stocked in a major UK retailer.

The Drop airs on BBC Three later this month. To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.