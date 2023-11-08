Over the years there has been speculation that Take That bandmates Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow were embroiled in a bitter feud, and while that isn't wholly acknowledged in the new documentary, Williams openly apologises to Barlow for things said in his career.

Talking to director Joe Pearlman about his disagreements with his bandmates, Williams said: "When I turned about 19 I started to have a long, hard think about what was happening. Too many interviews, too many performances, so many countries to visit and then repeat it.

"Take That's fandom was obsessive. It was intense! On top of that there was an assurance about Gaz (Gary Barlow) and his ability mixed with a coldness.

"And it seemed like there was one person being managed in Take That, and it was Gary Barlow. It was all geared around him and as a young person, I would've been jealous of that. I suppose a lot of me resented him."

The 49-year-old acknowledged that at such an "early age" he wasn't "adept with the dynamics in the band", admitting it was at that point "the wheels came off" for him.

Later in the first episode, the documentary cuts to Williams watching a video of him performing on stage, to which he tells the crowd: "There's somebody booing me down here that actually likes Gary Barlow. He's not selling any more records now, girls! Let's face it, he's dead."

While lying next to his daughter, who floats in and out of the documentary, Williams says: "I'm sorry that I treated Gary like that."

None of the Take That bandmates feature in the documentary, but the band is the partial focus of episodes 1 and 4, from Williams joining and leaving the band to him reuniting with them in 2010.

