The documentary aims to shine a light on who Robbie Williams really is, beyond the pop star exterior, and it includes candid conversations about addiction and mental health struggles, as well as testimonies from those closest to him.

The only other person interviewed in the documentary is Robbie's wife, Ayda Field, as she reflects on their whirlwind romance and subsequent marriage.

As she features in the fourth episode, here's everything you need to know about Robbie Williams' wife, Ayda Field.

Who is Ayda Field?

Ayda Field. Netflix

Ayda Field is an actress who first rose to prominence as Angelo Moroni on Days of Our Lives.

Over the course of her career, Field was a regular on Blue Collar TV, starred as Jeannie Whatley on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and made her UK TV debut in Fresh Meat.

Following her move overseas to British television, Ayda Field became a guest panellist on Loose Women and in 2018 and was part of The X factor UK's judging panel alongside Robbie Williams.

Ayda and Robbie have been married since 2010 and have four children together.

How old is Ayda Field?

Ayda Field is 44 years old.

She was born on 17th May 1979.

What nationality is Ayda Field?

Ayda Field is American.

She was born in Los Angeles to a Turkish father and American mother. As per reports, Ayda was born to a Jewish mother and a Muslim father.

What has TV shows has Ayda Field starred in?

Ayda Field made her TV debut in 1998 as Girl #2 in City Guys, and two years later she starred as Angelo Moroni in Days of Our Lives.

Her other roles include Barbara in Will & Grace, various characters in Blue Collar TV and Montana Diaz Herrera in Back to You.

In more recent years, Field starred in Netflix mini series Paranoid and comedy series Power Monkeys.

Her latest acting credit is as Cecile in The Bold and the Beautiful, as per her IMDb page.

How did Ayda Field and Robbie Williams meet?

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In the documentary Ayda Field opens up about the first time she and Robbie met, and there being zero chemistry.

She told the cameras: "We're just sitting there talking. We have nothing in common."

In another room, Robbie says: "And I was like, 'Oh, this is not working out. I'd better take her back to the party she's just come from.'"

However things soon turn around for the couple as after a while they begin to click.

"There was just this moment where we were laughing and I cannot even tell you what happened. It was like the universe opened up," Ayda said.

"I had this moment where I felt I'd known her forever," Robbie explained.

However during this time, Robbie was dealing with addiction, something he speaks about candidly in the documentary. Robbie went into rehab and cut things off with Ayda.

Reflecting on that moment, Ayda said: "And he is like, 'I can't be in a relationship. I have to get better and I can't be with you, I have to break up with you.' I understood it because I saw that he was unwell. I just want you to get better. Whatever you need to do and I was just so crestfallen. He was my soulmate and then he was gone."

Once Robbie left rehab he reunited with Ayda and the pair and friends went travelling and they were married a year later!

The pair now have four children together.

What has Ayda Field said about the Robbie Williams documentary?

Speaking to ITN ahead of the documentary's release, Ayda explained she wished she could've met Robbie sooner in times of struggle.

"I think more for me there were moments where I saw him struggling, where I wish I could have come in sooner to stop that. I became quite protective watching it, wanting him to not hurt like that. It was painful to watch him in pain and I cried too," she told the publication.

Within the documentary there are moments where Robbie reflects on his past relationships, most notably with Geri Halliwell.

Ayda told the publication she was "super uncomfortable" at times when watching footage of Robbie with other women prior to their relationship.

She explained: "It's different when you're actually talking about an ex and then you have to watch. It took me by surprise. I didn't have any warning that I was going to see this or that. I had a normal female response."

Is Ayda Field on Instagram?

Yes, you can find Ayda Field's Instagram profile with the handle @aydafieldwilliams.

At the time of writing, she has one million followers.

Is Ayda Field on X/Twitter?

At present, Ayda Field is not on X, formerly known as Twitter.

