Hosts Ant and Dec hinted something was amiss, with Ant McPartlin announcing: "Teddy isn't quite ready backstage yet, so we'll chat to you judges."

Declan Donnelly went on to say that there would be a "little change of plan" while the young star got "himself ready and composed backstage", which some viewers took to mean Teddy was experiencing some nerves.

Simon Cowell was unimpressed in his reaction, asking: "Wait, so the act's not ready?"

"He's only eight years old, so back off!" Ant reprimanded him.

The live show proceeded in the hopes that Teddy Magic would perform later in the show but unfortunately it wasn't to be.

After the other acts had taken to the stage, Dec confirmed Teddy wouldn't be performing that night, adding: "But we hope to see him later on in the series."

What happened to Teddy Magic on Britain's Got Talent?

Many fans took to social media to express their concern and disappointment that Teddy Magic hadn't been able to perform during the first live final of this year's BGT.

A common theme was worry for his wellbeing and several were left asking what exactly happened to cause the contestant to pull out during the broadcast.

RadioTimes.com understands that a last-minute issue with the performance led the BGT team to postpone the act.

However, the team is still hoping Teddy will perform at a later semi-final – so fans should hopefully see him return to the stage.

We will update you as soon as we know when Teddy will be making his comeback.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals continues next Saturday 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX. You can catch up on last night's episode on ITVX.

