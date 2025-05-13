Thankfully for fans, this means they only have to wait one day extra than usual, while the show is expected to be back in its usual slot for next week.

In its place on ITV's schedules for Saturday will be the FA Cup Final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, airing from 3pm, followed by a Deal or No Deal celebrity special from 7:15pm.

A Beat the Chasers celebrity special will air from 8:15pm, while an episode of The 1% Club will air from 9:20pm.

Ant and Dec for Britain's Got Talent. ITV

The Eurovision Song Contest, meanwhile, will air on BBC One from 8pm, following directly on from Doctor Who's take on the contest in a new episode titled The Interstellar Song Contest.

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi-finals have featured a major format change, as each episode has seen one of the judges or Ant & Dec appointed as controller of the Golden Buzzer, and allowed to press it when they have seen a performance worthy of a place in the final. Previously, the buzzer has only appeared at the audition stage.

Meanwhile, the schedule has also seen a major substantial change than the one-off move this weekend, as the semi-finals, which used to air across one week in the run-up to the final, have been airing across Saturday evenings.

Among those acts who are already through to the final are Vinnie McKee, The Blackouts, Olly Pearson, Stacey Leadbeatter, Jasmine Rice and Ping Pong Pang – with just a limited number of spaces left.

Britain's Got Talent continues on Sunday 18th April at 7pm on ITV, STV and ITV.

