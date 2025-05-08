"We’re going to do a couple more seasons of that, I think, soon," Hopkins said during a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

If MrBeast himself is to be believed, this renewal could just be the start of things: he recently revealed that "another 10 seasons could happen" during a panel for Deadline’s Contenders Television: Documentary, Unscripted & Variety event.

At that time, however, he added: "[Co-creator Sean] Klitzner is kind of my boss in this regard, and he told me I wasn’t allowed to speak about that subject during this interview."

He earlier revealed that he was "100 per cent" sure a second season will be happening, saying in an interview: "I was told not to talk about [season 2 and season 3].

"I love what we did with Beast Games. I’m doing it. I loved working with Prime Video so I’m sure we’re going to do it with them. 100 per cent. There’s no way we’re not."

Among other things, the first season was notable for having the biggest cash prize in TV history, with Player 831 (Jeffrey Randall Allen) beating 1,000 contestants to win the whopping $10 million prize.

The series saw the players undertake a number of physical, mental and strategic challenges, while there were also other prizes to be won throughout the show– with one contestant leaving with a private island and others bagging major chunks of money.

MrBeast revealed that, in total, more than $20 million had been given away to 85 (out of 1,000) players throughout the entirety of the series. Perhaps that total will go even higher in subsequent seasons...

