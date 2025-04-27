The show, created by MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) and inspired by Squid Game, was a huge ratings hit for Amazon's streamer, hitting 50 million it's first 25 days on the platform, making it its most-watched unscripted series ever.

The figures also made Beast Games the second-biggest debut for any series on Prime Video, behind only Fallout.

During a panel for Deadline’s Contenders Television: Documentary, Unscripted & Variety event, MrBeast revealed he sees a bright future ahead for Beast Games.

However, he couldn't say too much.

"[Co-creator Sean] Klitzner is kind of my boss in this regard, and he told me I wasn’t allowed to speak about that subject during this interview," he said.

Klitzner, one of the show’s co-creators and executive producers, also dodged questions about renewal for the show but insisted there's an "unlimited amount of good ideas".

"If there’s a good idea in front of us, and there’s a YouTube video that needs it, we’re going to film it for the YouTube video," he said. "Another good idea is right around the corner."

MrBeast added" I’m on Year 5 of people telling me, ‘Aren’t you going to run out of ideas? Your YouTube channel is eventually going to get stale.’ But if you’re constantly innovating, adapting and actually trying to push the boundaries, there are plenty of ways you can [do it]."

Beast Games is currently casting for season 2 but hasn't officially been renewed by Prime Video.

He previously revealed he's "100 per cent" sure a second season will be happening, saying in an interview: "I was told not to talk about [season 2 and season 3]. I love what we did with Beast Games. I’m doing it. I loved working with Prime Video so I’m sure we’re going to do it with them. 100 per cent. There’s no way we’re not."

Beast Games is available to watch on Prime Video now – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.