But it was Chris and Dianne's Waltz that ultimately resonated most with the voters, with Dianne taking to the stage to accept the award on their behalf.

Speaking at the winners' press conference after the win, she said: "This meant a lot to Chris, it was Liverpool's anthem, and I knew that he loved the ballroom style of dancing, so I knew I had to choreograph something very special."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She also revealed that his first reaction when she pitched him the idea was to say that it was "very naff" but she eventually persuaded him to give it a go.

Buswell added that when they first performed to the music, "he had a little tear in his eye and he said 'you were right, this was so emotional for me', so I'm just so pleased that he felt the emotion in that dance.

"Honestly, we cried and cried – we cried at the start of the dance, in the middle of the dance, and at the end of the dance, because it just meant so much."

Asked how she planned on topping it this year, she responded: "I get asked this question a lot and obviously yes it will be very difficult to top, but I go into every series with the exact same attitude every single year and that's to give my celebrity the best possible time they can have, teach them to the best of my ability, and the rest is really out of our hands."

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland. BBC Public Service/Guy Levy

Chris and Dianne were crowned winners of last year's season of Strictly after beating JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec in the final.

Reacting to their win at the time, Chris said: "It's astonishing, I don't know what to say. I honestly thought I could go out on the first week, and I know no one goes out on the first week, but I honestly thought I could.

"But we just lasted and lasted."

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.