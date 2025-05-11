Strictly Come Dancing wins BAFTA 2025 Memorable Moment award for Chris and Dianne's waltz
The award is the only BAFTA voted for by the public.
Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell's Waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone on Strictly Come Dancing has been crowned winner of the Memorable Moment Award at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards.
The award is the only BAFTA voted for by the public, with other nominees having included the carriage scene from Bridgerton season 3 and the Gavin & Stacey finale moment that saw Smithy gets Mick’s opinion on whether to marry Sonia.
But it was Chris and Dianne's Waltz that ultimately resonated most with the voters, with Dianne taking to the stage to accept the award on their behalf.
Speaking at the winners' press conference after the win, she said: "This meant a lot to Chris, it was Liverpool's anthem, and I knew that he loved the ballroom style of dancing, so I knew I had to choreograph something very special."
She also revealed that his first reaction when she pitched him the idea was to say that it was "very naff" but she eventually persuaded him to give it a go.
Buswell added that when they first performed to the music, "he had a little tear in his eye and he said 'you were right, this was so emotional for me', so I'm just so pleased that he felt the emotion in that dance.
"Honestly, we cried and cried – we cried at the start of the dance, in the middle of the dance, and at the end of the dance, because it just meant so much."
Asked how she planned on topping it this year, she responded: "I get asked this question a lot and obviously yes it will be very difficult to top, but I go into every series with the exact same attitude every single year and that's to give my celebrity the best possible time they can have, teach them to the best of my ability, and the rest is really out of our hands."
Chris and Dianne were crowned winners of last year's season of Strictly after beating JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec in the final.
Reacting to their win at the time, Chris said: "It's astonishing, I don't know what to say. I honestly thought I could go out on the first week, and I know no one goes out on the first week, but I honestly thought I could.
"But we just lasted and lasted."
