According to a release, in each of the five live semi-final rounds, either one judge or Ant & Dec will be appointed control of the new Golden Buzzer and will have just one opportunity to press it when they see a performance worthy of a place in the final.

Previously, the buzzer – which was first introduced in 2014 – has only appeared at the audition stage, so this will certainly raise the stakes for this year's semi-finals.

And that's not the only change – the show will also be adopting a different broadcast pattern for this year's semi-finals.

Whereas before they had aired across one week in the run-up to the final, this time around they will air across five Saturday evenings.

The series returned for its 18th run in February and will air the last of its eight audition shows this Saturday (19th April), before the first semi-final is broadcast live from London's Eventim Apollo on Saturday 26th April.

This year's judging panel consists of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, while KSI appeared in some episodes as a guest judge for the first time ever.

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday 19th April on ITV, STV and ITV.

