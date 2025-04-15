The documentary will premiere on BBC Two on Sunday 27th April at 9pm.

In the new film, Theroux travels to the West Bank, one of the key areas of contention in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

There, Theroux will meet and interview some of the Israeli community that are based there.

Louis Theroux. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

The synopsis for the documentary reads: "Since the Hamas-led attack on 7th October 2023, when 1,200 Israelis were killed, the settlers have been emboldened to expand their areas of control by pursuing a campaign of violence and forced expulsion against local Palestinian communities.

"What was once a fringe movement has now won support at the highest levels of the government, with their supporters holding key positions in cabinet and able to influence not only the role the military plays but also the future of this conflict."

It continues: "Louis Theroux embeds himself in the West Bank, meeting prominent settlers and travelling throughout the territory to understand the consequences of their activity.

"And as the world focuses on Gaza, where at least 47,000 Palestinians are estimated to have been killed by Israeli forces since 7th October, Louis discovers that the settlers are already making plans to move into that territory too."

On the announcement of the documentary, Theroux said: "In 2010, I made a programme called The Ultra-Zionists that looked at the extreme end of the Israeli settler community in the West Bank. Since then, those same extreme settlers are even more emboldened.

"I’m interested in ideologues and fundamentalists of all stripes. In going back to the West Bank, I wanted to see settler expansionism up close, and the human cost it entails.

"It’s a story specific to a time and a place and a region, but it’s also a universal insight into tribalism and the ways in which we can blind ourselves to the humanity of those around us."

Louis Theroux: The Settlers premieres on BBC Two on Sunday 27th April at 9pm.

