"Charlie had gotten into the script, I don’t know by how much, but that was the idea at one point. And it was coming out of the strikes where it became the single."

So, with USS Callister having been conceived as a full series, it's natural to think there's plenty more juice left in the dystopian tank, right?

It turns out that Haynes does have hopes of continuing on the story – but as a trilogy this time around.

He said: "One film is a sequel. It’s not a series, and it kind of elevates the whole thing into the perfect format for a sci-fi adventure.

"We could be making our own, I’d like to say, iconic sci-fi trilogy within the Black Mirror world. And what could be better? It’s so exciting. If we do another one! I’d like to make good on the trilogy."

Cristin Milioti in Black Mirror. NICK WALL/NETFLIX

The USS Callister sequel, Into Infinity, also included the surprise return of Jesse Plemons's character Robert Daly, who was killed at the end of the 2017 episode.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about that reveal, series creator Charlie Brooker said: "We’ve been keeping that very tightly under wraps.

"We knew early on that we sort of wanted... certainly we thought, 'Well, what's powering this universe that they're in?' And so as soon as you get into that, it's a way that you can honour the story of the first one - that he's dead. He dies.

"But also we can sort of meet him again, and it's a slightly different version of him. It's almost like a prequel version of him, which was an interesting way to approach the character, and it made perfect sense, and it just keeps things fresh and interesting in a way that's hopefully unique to our premise."

Read more:

The latest run of Black Mirror episodes has naturally sparked plenty of conversation about big tech, the show's eerie parallels to reality and whether the series will continue on.

The latter of which isn't really a question given its international success, but Brooker has excitingly already revealed that "some stories that are pretty much fully baked and ready to go" when discussing Black Mirror's future.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "There are others where I’ve got chunks of story or concept that I’m just slightly trying to work out. I’ve got the concept, but not quite the story. I’ve got a chunk of the story, not quite the concept. So there’s a mix."

In terms of season 8 hopes and whether we might see it sooner than we did its seventh outing, Brooker said: "That’s down to people watching the show, watching it again, watching it a third time, watching it a fourth time to check that was the right decision."

He added: "Clicking the double thumbs up, writing to Netflix, saying, 'Please recommission this show.' I think that would be the ultimate guide. But I mean, it’s such a fun job that I’d love to keep exploring."

