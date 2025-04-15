Leomie Anderson will return to helm the series – having taken over from former presenter Maya Jama and previously, Stacey Dooley – guiding our make-up artists through various challenges to see who has what it takes to take home the crown at the end of the series.

While details about the upcoming series remain under wraps for now, we're sure we're set to get some exciting new challenges that'll show off the artists skills, prowess and ability to think on their feet.

Last season saw the contestants having to create looks for Lady Gaga's make-up brand, Haus Labs, while other episodes included impressing big-time influencers, major surprise guests and being whisked away to London's West End to create theatrical looks.

Last year, the seventh season was announced as being a co-production between the BBC in the UK and LGBTQ+ streaming service OUTtv.

At the time of its series renewal, Philip Webb, chief operating officer of OUTtv, said: "Glow Up is a series that we have admired for years, and co-commissioning the upcoming season feels like a natural progression for us following the successful rollout of season six earlier this year on our platform globally.

"We have audiences from the USA to New Zealand who love the series and the constant reinvention and creative inspiration make up offers all genders. We have found such excellent partners in both the BBC and Wall to Wall and look forward to working closely with them as production starts."

Melissa Brown, executive producer at Wall to Wall Media, added: "OUTtv’s commitment to bold, diverse, and inclusive storytelling makes them the perfect partner for us and I look forward to creating a standout season that resonates with audiences everywhere."

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make Up Star premieres on Wednesday 30th April at 8pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

