"That was amazing," Jules began. "I was so happy for her. When we were filming that scene, that was the most empowering scene I filmed. It felt very real. It was so real, so raw, and I'm just so happy for her that Chelsea even gave her that safe space to talk about it. It was amazing."

Until that moment in episode 2, not all of Jazz's friends and family were aware of her sexuality, with Jazz telling Grazia: "I wasn't really going to share on social media. I was kind of waiting for this episode to come out, but then people put the pieces together.

"When the press released those pictures of Demi and I at the premiere, I hadn't told my family we were seeing each other. None of my friends knew, Julia knew because I tell her everything, but it forced me to be like, 'Well, it’s everywhere now, so this is it.'"

Jazz Saunders. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

The beginning of season 29 saw Jules defend Jazz after she came face-to-face with former flame Jack Taylor, who had confessed his love for Jazz at the end of season 28 but had been seeing Livvy Barker behind the scenes.

This led to a showdown between the four while in the Maldives and, while things have been sorted now, it's a testament to Jules's character to how much she will protect her friends.

"I feel like you guys haven't seen that kind of sassy side to me," Jules explained. "When people say stuff about me, I'm not as bothered, but when someone says something about my relationship or someone I'm so close to, that's when I will go to war for you."

She added: "I will just have to tell them what's up because it just breaks my heart to see people saying stuff about the people I love."

Jules Pollard. Rachel Joseph / Channel 4

And while Made in Chelsea is certainly known for all its over-the-top drama, admittedly the cast do forget that the cameras are following them around, with Tristan Phipps explaining that's why conversations can become heated and "so raw".

He exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "You do forget about them because it is a conversation that has to be had, or you feel very passionate about something. I think there are definitely moments where you kind of completely zone out and I completely forget there's probably 30 people in a room.

"And it does feel intimate when you're in those moments, because it is our real lives and it is our real feelings and it is real anger."

Made in Chelsea is continues Monday nights on E4.

