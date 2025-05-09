"I'm especially glad to get the opportunity as someone who grew up in Chelsea but didn't necessarily see themselves represented across the board in the entertainment industry," she said.

The show, which has been on air since 2011, has been increasingly popular, and has gone on to create some acclaimed TV stars, including the likes of Sam Thompson, Jamie Laing and Millie Mackintosh.

Paris Smith pictured for Made in Chelsea. Channel 4

During an appearance on The Gurls Are Angry podcast, Paris said as there are "a lot of diverse people in Chelsea", she hopes they can be shown more on the series.

"I really hope Made in Chelsea will explore that option," she explained. "Because Chelsea is so diverse, there's so many Nigerians especially in there. I mean, I grew up in Chelsea, I've seen them and I'm just waiting for them to be brought onto the show."

Paris continued: "London is the most diverse city in the whole of Europe, so if this is the show that shows what London life is for the outsiders. Let's say you're not from England and you go, 'Okay I wanna see what life is like in England, let me watch Made in Chelsea.' There has to be diversity right? London is the most diverse city in the whole of Europe.

"I always try to bring on as many friends as I can that are diverse and when the opportunity comes, I take it and I'll keep pushing for Chelsea to do that more and more and more. Because there's some really cool, iconic [people] that are just waiting to be seen."

Paris has opened up about diversity on TV before, telling The Sun: "Real Housewives of Cheshire had their first woman of colour as well and she's amazing, so I feel like it's just something that has been pushed forward and luckily the industry have really listened.

"I think it has been beneficial for a lot of people of colour, but there's still a lot further to go in terms of diversity."

Made in Chelsea is available to watch on Channel 4.

