This season of Made in Chelsea came back with a bang, with old and new faces making a return to SW3. More recently, Love Island's Casey O'Gorman made his first MIC appearance and was introduced as a friend of Tristan's. Upon his arrival, he caught the eye of Julia, who also happens to be Tristan's ex. Awkward!

As Made in Chelsea comes to an end tonight, will it be back for season 29? Read on for everything you need to know.

Channel 4 are yet to confirm if Made in Chelsea will be making a return with season 29.

However if it does, we can expect a release window in early 2025.

What could happen in a potential Made in Chelsea season 29?

Miles and Jazz. Channel 4

In the final episode of season 28, the group fly out to Antigua, with Julia excited about new love interest Casey joining, but Tristan threatened to stand in the way.

If things aren't put to bed by the end of the episode, we can only imagine that drama in this classic love triangle will only continue to brew.

Elsewhere, there could be a goodbye for Miles Nazaire on the cards as he recently opened up about wanting to move away from reality TV.

During an appearance on the Monday Mile podcast, Miles told host Aimee Fuller: "But now I'm focusing on different things. I don't know how much longer I'll be in reality TV.

"This is a little exclusive here, but next year may look very, very different for any viewers of Chelsea and also just in terms of the next project."

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest ongoings on SW3 if more information comes to light!

Who could be returning in Made in Chelsea season 29?

Ruby Adler and Zeyno Taylan in Made in Chelsea. Channel 4

While Channel 4 are yet to confirm if Made in Chelsea will be returning for season 29, if it does, we can expect the following cast members to make an appearance:

James Taylor

Harvey Armstrong

Sam Prince

Yas Zweegers

Maeva D'Ascanio

Paris Smith

Tristan Phipps

Miles Nazaire

David 'Temps' Templer

Ruby Adler

Lauren Sintes

Emily Blackwell

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Tina Stinnes

Sam Vanderpump

Jack Taylor

Julia Pollard

Zeyno Taylan

Ollie Locke

Sophie Hermann

Casey O'Gorman

Made in Chelsea is available to watch on Channel 4.

