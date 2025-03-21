SW3 staples Ollie and Gareth Locke-Locke are back too, of course, joined by Miles Nazaire, Angus Findlay, Sophie Hermann, Freddy Knatchbull, Tristan Phipps, Julia 'Jules' Pollard, Sam Prince, Jasmine 'Jazz' Saunders, Paris Smith, Lauren Sintes, Zeyno Taylan, Jack Taylor, David 'Temps' Templer, Sam Vanderpump, Tabitha Willett and Yasmine Zweegers.

Maeva D'Ascanio. Channel 4

But there's some fresh blue blood too, with newcomers Kabir Khurana, Livvy Barker and Alice Yaxley all set to enter the fray.

Khurana, 25, is said to be ambitious, witty and both an agony aunt and – in his words – a "semi-retired party girl". The Philosophy graduate is a friend of Paris's, but also knows Zeyno through a mutual friend.

Devon-raised Barker is 23, and Jack Taylor's new girlfriend. She is a part-time Pilates instructor and hopes to move into full-time modelling.

Yaxley is also 23, a model, and Sam Vanderpump's new girlfriend, though she knows Reza, Ruby, Lauren and Tina.

"If you say something I don't agree with, I will definitely call you out on it," she teased.

All three are set to make quite the impression next season, both during the cast's swanky holiday and back home in the royal borough.

Made in Chelsea is available to watch on Channel 4.

