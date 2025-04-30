I Kissed a Boy debuted on BBC Three in 2023 and was met with high praise, and saw the release of I Kissed a Girl the following year – which was just as successful. Now it's time for the boys' turn once more.

As ever, 10 singles are matched up and will meet for the first time as they seal it with a kiss. But will that kiss lead to love?

"I am so excited that I'll be back in Italy to play Cupid," Minogue said of her hosting duties.

"I can't wait to meet the next cast when the Masseria doors open... There are so many diverse and important stories yet to tell. And be sure that I'll have the party started for a wonderful summer of love."

The cast of I Kissed a Boy season 1. BBC

I Kissed a Boy received widespread acclaim upon its release, with the first season winning Screen Moment of the Year at the Pink News Awards as well as Best Multichannel Programme at the Broadcast Awards.

Nasfim Haque, head of content for BBC Three, said: "I am thrilled to have this innovative, groundbreaking format return to BBC Three.

"I Kissed a Boy’s success is testament to the channel’s unwavering dedication to producing content that both entertains and educates."

Meanwhile, David Brindley, executive producer at Twofour, added: "We couldn’t be more thrilled that the BBC will be returning to I Kissed a Boy.

"The 'I Kissed A...' world is a joyful, uplifting, and entertaining new take on the reality genre, and the entire team at Twofour - who are so passionate about making this show - can't wait to see what this next series holds, aside from Dannii's second-to-none fashion choices, they're guaranteed..."

I Kissed a Boy season 2 begins on Sunday 11th May at 9pm on BBC Three and iPlayer.

