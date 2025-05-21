While details of who would assume the role of The Deceased were being kept under wraps, Channel 4 has now confirmed that Elizabeth Hurley will be the glamorous benefactor.

But it won't be that easy for the contestants to win the money, with The Deceased having put together "a mischievous game to ensure only the best players can get their hands on her inheritance", according to the log line for the series.

Hurley won't be alone in her work either, with Robert Rinder also starring as her Executor and trusted legal counsel.

The Inheritance on Channel 4. Channel 4

Elizabeth Hurley said: "It's a thrill to be part of this clever game, playing The Deceased; it all takes place on her huge estate in the English countryside and she dresses to the nines in every scene. Tune in this autumn to catch The Inheritance on Channel 4."

While Rob Rinder added: "This is a high-stakes strategy game served with a side of scheming and sabotage. As The Executor I enforce the rules, keep the chaos in check – more or less – and make sure our players are deserving of every glittering penny left by our dearly departed deceased, played by the iconic Elizabeth Hurley."

Across the series, the contestants must work as a team to complete The Deceased's final requests, a series of devilishly difficult assignments that will demand they are clever, collaborative and cunning.

And given this show comes from the minds of the producers behind The Traitors, there is of course a huge twist cemented in the series.

Only one player can claim the money gained in each request from The Deceased, so it's down to one of them to persuade the others that they are the ones who deserves the money they earned as a group.

The Inheritance is coming to Channel 4 this autumn.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.