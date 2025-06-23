The teaser picks up 14 days before the World Cup, and opens with a number of voices from the media heard whispering rumours of a major bust-up.

"One thing everybody seems to be forgetting is the team isn't a one-man show," one of the voices is heard saying.

We also get a first glimpse of Hardwicke in character as Keane, as he cuts a solitary figure sitting on a wicker chair while Coogan – in a typically excellent impression of McCarthy's Yorkshire accent – speaks about the feud in voice-over.

"What makes him a great player on the pitch, makes him a pain in the arse off it," he says, before we hear a soundscape of voices that includes numerous lines from the row.

The trailer then ends with the pair furiously staring each other down – you can watch it in full below:

The film was first announced last summer, when it was confirmed that Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn (Ordinary Love) would be directing from an original script by Paul Fraser (Heartlands)

The official synopsis reads: "Saipan is the thrilling story of football player Roy Keane and his manager Mick McCarthy, and the events leading up to Ireland’s incendiary 2002 World Cup campaign.

"The intense rivalry between these two personalities transcended the game, gripping an entire nation and the sporting world."

It continues: "On the surface, the feud was all about standards, but deep down it was a hugely emotive story of two men whose rivalry and contempt came to surpass the sport they loved.

"This is the definitive account of one of the most fractious fallings-out in the history of sport."

Keane was sent home by McCarthy from the Ireland squad's camp on the Japanese island of Saipan shortly before the tournament got under way, after he had expressed his concerns around a number of issues relating to the team's training camp and the manager's own abilities.

The incident was met with huge public scrutiny from the press and fans, whose opinions were firmly divided – and the film promises to take a deep dive into both sides of the feud.

Alongside Hardwicke and Coogan, the cast also includes Alice Lowe (Sightseers), Jamie Beamish (Derry Girls), Alex Murphy (The Young Offenders), Harriet Cains (Bridgerton) and Peter McDonald (The Batman).

Saipan will be released in UK and Irish cinemas later in 2025.

