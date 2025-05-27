In this issue we offer you 20 of the best dramas to indulge in, from gangster to costume, sci-fi to cosy crime. The sheer breadth and depth of quality on show will have you asking, "Can I possibly fit in another episode before bed?"

We also feature the winners at the Arias (I think it's obligatory to follow that with 'the audio equivalent to the Oscars'), and RT columnist David Hepworth tells us the tale of how he made Bruce Springsteen a star in Britain.

If you want a laugh, visit our YouTube channel (Yes, we're really quite up to the minute at RT Towers) and watch our interview with Have I Got News for You stars Ian Hislop and Paul Merton. It's very funny - and nowhere near as long as a box set.

MobLand co-stars Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy get into the bones and gristle of what makes the gangster drama must-see TV.

Timothy Spall on playing an actor who's playing at being a detective in the latest cosy crime caper, Death Valley.

Two Rani for the price of one - the season finale of Doctor Who will leave you seeing double.

