Gavin & Stacey fans: What's the sitcom's greatest ever moment?

The hit sitcom initially started in 2007 and ran until 2010, charting the relationship of Billericay lad Gavin and Stacey, from Barry Island. As the series went on it focused more on their eclectic group of friends and relatives, particularly the sort-of-but-not-really relationship between Smithy (Corden) and Nessa (Jones).

James Corden and Ruth Jones' Gavin & Stacey is turning 15 years old this month, and to celebrate the anniversary of one of our favourite ever sitcoms, we decided to find out: what truly is the best ever moment from the series?

It starred Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Corden, Jones, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, Rob Brydon and Melanie Walters, all in iconic roles, and has proved to a series we return to time and again.

The show gave us so many legendary moments, phrases and characters that it's almost impossible to whittle it down. However, the RadioTimes.com team has given it a go, and put together a shortlist of our top 15 for you to choose from.

These range from the hilarious ("you're eating ham, pam"), to the shocking (Nessa proposing to Smithy) to the downright iconic (chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom... you know the rest).

Other moments we've chosen include Doris admitting she's "absolutely t***ted" at 10 in the morning, Mick's starring role on BBC News and Smithy's insistence that he be given "two actual portions" of chips.

From our selection you can pick your three favourites, then celebrate with a nice "pint of wine" (although that's certainly not advised).

The Gavin and Stacey cast (BBC)

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We'll reveal the winner on 13th May, exactly 15 years since Gavin met Stacey in that very first episode. But while we wait for that next Gavin & Stacey special to happen, now's the time to get voting!

All episodes of Gavin & Stacey are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.