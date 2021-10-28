Gavin & Stacey’s next special will “come out of the blue”, expects star Joanna Page

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has teased that if another reunion special were to happen, it would most likely come completely “out of the blue” in a similar vein to 2019’s shock festive return.

The beloved sitcom came back after almost a decade off the air, catching us up with fresh developments in the lives of its title characters, as well as dropping a killer cliffhanger as no-nonsense Nessa (Ruth Jones) got down on one knee and popped the question to Smithy (James Corden).

The credits rolled before we got to hear his response, leaving fans desperate to find out whether the on-again-off-again couple would finally get together for good, but Jones has been non-committal about whether they will ever resolve the plot thread – telling reporters last year that there’s “something nice about leaving it hanging in the air”.

Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman in the series, recently revealed to the Daily Mirror that she plans to give up acting in order to focus on television presenting, but added that another Gavin & Stacey episode would be one of the only projects to tempt her back.

“We all want to know what Smithy said at the end,” she said. “It’s such a great job. You’re working with people who make you laugh all day long like Rob Brydon. The Christmas special felt like a big reunion.”

The Welsh actor, who is preparing to co-host The Pet Show for ITV, had no information on whether Gavin & Stacey creators Jones and Corden were planning another special, but speculated it would come when audiences least expect it – as was the case in 2019.

“None of the rest of the cast ever expected we would do another special,” added Page. “We didn’t have a clue. After the third series ended we were told, ‘this is it, there won’t be any more’ so it was such a complete shock. I’d expect if it was ever going to be on TV again that getting another phone call out of the blue is what would happen.”

While not the confirmation that many have been hoping for, fans can take comfort in the fact that several cast members have voiced their enthusiasm for the prospect of returning to Gavin & Stacey, with Alison Steadman (Pam) and Melanie Walters (Gwen) chief among them.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.