The warm reaction to the show's return sparked rumours that another special or even a full fourth series could be on the cards, although co-creator Ruth Jones has repeatedly stressed there are no such plans in place right now.

Steadman plays Pam Shipman in the sitcom, Gavin's mother who loves her "little prince" and is prone to the odd dramatic outburst.

Speaking to Radio Times, she addressed the rumours of another Gavin & Stacey special on the horizon.

More like this

"I don’t take any notice of rumours," Steadman said. "But there’s no way I wouldn’t do it. I’d run to Cardiff to be involved."

Reflecting on the success of the Christmas reunion, she added: "All these years I’ve been watching telly on Christmas Day, and there I was in the highlight of the evening. I felt very proud."

Gavin & Stacey's Christmas special went down a treat with fans and critics, but left everyone wanting more with a shocking cliffhanger ending.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Alison Steadman in this week's issue of Radio Times, out now.